Arlington County, VA

Amazon Acquires 12-Acre PenPlace HQ2 Site for $198M

By Haley Huchler
northernvirginiamag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has purchased a 12-acre site from developer JBG Smith for $198 million to become the development site for PenPlace, the second phase of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington, Virginia. The site is located at 12th Street South and South Fern...

northernvirginiamag.com

ffxnow.com

‘Luxury’ grooming lounge for men to open in Reston Town Center

A barbershop and lounge is coming soon to Reston Town Center. Hammer & Nails plans to open in the Signature at 11830 Freedom Drive on June 30, according to its social media platforms. Ilona Kirzhner, the company’s head of franchising, said by email that the business chose Reston as a...
RESTON, VA
WUSA9

Developer promises Prince William Co. neighbors data center buffer

BRISTOW, Va. — The growing demand for massive data storage facilities and the concerns from neighbors about their changing backyards are bumping up against each other in this Prince William County community, but a developer is promising a "buffer" to help ease concerns. The Stanley Martin Company, known for...
BRISTOW, VA
hotelbusiness.com

Who’s buying, selling and financing?

Recent transactions include Park-Equities completing the sale of the Mining Exchange Hotel, a Wyndham Grand Hotel & Spa; Avistone acquiring the Courtyard Dulles Airport Herndon; Sotherly Hotels closing on the sale of the DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone in North Carolina; and Sonnenblick-Eichner Company advising on the placement of $35 million of first mortgage interim financing for the Moxy Oakland Downtown.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
theburn.com

Sneak peek at the future Ted’s Bulletin in Ashburn

The new Ted’s Bulletin restaurant coming to Ashburn’s One Loudoun center is under construction — with crews onsite daily renovating the space. Now, we’ve got a sneak peek at what the Ted’s should look like when it opens. A series of artist renderings show the...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Popeyes is Selling its Two Piece Chicken Deal for $.59 All Week

Now through June 19, Popeyes is selling its 2-piece Signature Chicken for just 59 cents, the same price as when Popeyes first opened in 1972. To get the deal, you need to order the chicken through the Popeyes mobile app and spend at least $5. The deal is not available through on-line ordering apps.
Washingtonian.com

Photos: This Miami-Style Mansion in Maryland Is a Versace—or Cheesecake Factory—Fan’s Paradise

Don’t be fooled: this mansion isn’t in Miami. The ritzy, glitzy, over-the-top villa—which went on the market for $4,995,000 last Friday—is in Potomac, Maryland. Even by the standards of the notoriously wealthy portion of River Road on which it’s located (called the “Millionaire’s Mile”) the estate—known as “Casa de Amor”—stands out. For one thing, the sprawling home, with its red tiled roofs and stone-white turrets, looks like it was copied-and-pasted straight from a Mediterranean beach. It’s a contrast to the area’s typical Georgian and Colonial style homes.
POTOMAC, MD
ffxnow.com

Proposed Reston Town Center arts facility could cost up to $81 million, report says

A nearly 60,000-square-foot proposed arts center in the heart of Reston Town Center could cost up to $81 million. The proposed center comes out of a proffer from Boston Properties’ next phase of development at Reston Town Center. It would be located next to Sunset Hills Road in the southeastern corner of the proposed development site.
RESTON, VA
DCist.com

Here’s What D.C.’s New Union Station Could Look Like

A rendering of Union Station’s new train hall. The hall is expected to compliment, not replace, the historic building that’s long been the face of the century-old station. More details of the multibillion-dollar redevelopment of D.C.’s Union Station were unveiled on Thursday, including renderings of what modernized tracks and platforms, as well as a new train hall and mezzanine could look like.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Planning Commission greenlights 335-unit development in Woodbridge

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A Maryland developer wants to bring a high-density development to Woodbridge near Potomac Mills. During its meeting Wednesday, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the request from...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

On the Market: A Vienna Home with Summer-Ready Porches

With this home, you don’t have to sacrifice space for location. This 4,842-square-foot bungalow-style home is right in the heart of downtown Vienna, with the Vienna Metro Station and Tysons Corner Center within a ten-minute drive and the W&OD trail only a short walk away. Yet the neighborhood retains a small town feel despite being only a few minutes from all the action.
VIENNA, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria hopes cutting parking requirements can boost city’s auxiliary dwellings

The City of Alexandria is considering increasing the number of auxiliary dwellings allowed in commercial buildings and nixing the parking requirements for most of them. One of the biggest behind-the-scenes projects at City Hall has been an effort to make auxiliary dwellings — formerly accessory dwellings, we’ll get into that later — more viable in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
virginiaviews.com

Alexandria will need backup during Yellow Line shutdowns – Greater Greater Washington

King Street Metro by Ben Schumin licensed under Creative Commons. Alexandria needs help to fill in transit gaps during the Yellow Line shutdown. The City of Alexandria is applying for state funding to support transit service while parts of Metro’s Yellow Line are closed this case. Alexandria’s DASH bus network doesn’t have enough bus drivers to increase bus service to meet the additional travel demand alone, so the mitigation plan includes access to the water taxi, Capital Bikeshare, HOV lane changes, and the Virginia Railway Express. (Vernon Miles / ALXnow)
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Apartment Therapy

A One-Bedroom Rental Was Turned into a Two-Bedroom Thanks to a Clever Layout

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a single mom, and for a few years my son and I lived with my parents to save money. During this time, I dreamed about my next home constantly! I knew that I wanted to live in Arlington to be closer to Washington, D.C. and to live in a walkable area, but the housing is very expensive. So I decided that I would save money by finding a one-bedroom and creating a “bedroom space” for my son to have when he is home part-time from college. I searched for a while to find a floor plan that would work. There are so many apartment buildings in Arlington but many of them have compact, modern layouts that use space too efficiently to make my plan work. For this reason, I knew I needed an older building, and I didn’t mind because I love the aesthetics of older homes. My building was built in 1966, so not super old but it fits with the retro style that I admire.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

