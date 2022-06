AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is Michael Richard Terry. Terry, 48, is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff's Office for burglary of a habitation. Terry is a white male, 5'10", 140 lbs., with hazel eyes and black hair. If you know where...

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO