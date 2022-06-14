Rally for a People's Budget held in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is pushing a proposal that would give $2,000 direct payments to many Pennsylvania residents. The plan would apply to households earning under $80,000 a year. The money would come from excess American Rescue Plan funds. “This money could be used to cover necessary expenses for essential items and services like housing, transportation, food, utilities, broadband and healthcare — things each of us need to be able to maintain our own individual well-being and contribute to our communities,” Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead said. So far, the plan has had no support from Republicans in Harrisburg. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.

