Rally for a People's Budget held in Harrisburg

Dauphin County, PA — It’s budget month in Harrisburg. Democratic lawmakers joined We the People PA, Make the Road PA, For Our Future PA, CASA and other advocates on Tuesday to address the $9 billion surplus in state budget funds....
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration wants to send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania households making less than $80,000 a year with some of the state's remaining American Rescue Plan funds. The PA Opportunity Program, as the initiative is known, would spend $500 million of the $2 billion the state still has in...
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Lawmakers can start by returning some of that bulging budget surplus directly to the taxpayers.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Candidates competing for the Miss Pennsylvania title attended a luncheon Friday with the Women's Business Center Organization in York County. The 24 candidates, representing their communities across the commonwealth, will compete for the crown Saturday in York at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker plans to introduce a bill that would allow teachers to be armed in schools. State Senator Doug Mastriano is working on a bill he claims will beef up security in schools, in wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas.
The state's acting secretary of human services is calling on lawmakers to pass legislation for Gov. Tom Wolf's proposal to send $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Watch the report in the video player above. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 first reported on the PA Opportunity Program earlier this month, when Wolf visited...
Republican austerity is literally killing Pennsylvanians and leaving our young people in debt.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Senate is advancing two competing plans to slash the state's corporate net income tax rate. Democrats warn the bills are premature because there's no agreement with Gov. Tom Wolf. The bills passed Wednesday on a nearly party-line basis in twin votes in the...
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
Two Bucks County dairy farms have gained permanent protection from development, thanks to an investment from the state. Two Bucks County dairy farms received an investment of nearly $200,000 from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The funds are meant to ensure that these agribusinesses remain viable and not someday evolve into residential development.
The first set of polls are out in the race for governor and senate in Pennsylvania. The new Suffolk/USA Today poll shows both Democratic candidates in front in the early stages of the race. John Fetterman showed an early nine point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for...
After San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin was recalled last week, another George Soros-funded district attorney could be out of a job if Pennsylvania state legislators have anything to say about it. Republican state Reps. Torren Ecker, Tim O’Neal, and Josh Kail initiated the process to impeach radical left-wing Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Philadelphia's record-setting homicide total during Krasner's tenure is the impetus for their impeachment call.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill that would allow incarcerated people to request public records only about themselves or their own cases is making its way through the Pennsylvania Legislature. The bill passed the House on Tuesday and now goes to the Senate. It would amend the state's Right-to-Know...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Juneteenth is this weekend, and it's the second year it will be labeled as a federal holiday. One way to celebrate this weekend is by supporting black owned businesses in your own area. Visit Hershey and Harrisburg put together resources to help you plan your trip.
Cumberland County, PA — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat, hosting a campaign event tonight in Cumberland County,. This was Oz’s first trip to the area since winning the Republican primary for US Senate. Tonight, he addressed supporters at Ever Grain Brewery.
>State Game Commission Notified of Bear Sightings. (Harrisburg, PA) - The State Game Commission has been called to Upper Allen Township in light of multiple bear sightings. The most recent has been in the area of the 900 block of Gettysburg Pike. There have been no reports of the bear being hostile or aggressive, but residents are asked to move trash cans and bird feeders inside, so as not to attract the bear. Residents are asked to call Upper Allen Police regarding any concerns about public safety.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state senator and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is planning to introduce a bill to allow teachers to be armed in schools. Mastriano sent out a memo saying he's working on the bill following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. He's...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg City Council approved more than $15.6 in American Rescue Plan Funds. This is something Mayor Wanda Williams has been working on for some time and funds will be distributed to different departments within the City of Harrisburg. Eligible Harrisburg City fire and police officers will see a $5,000 bonus in […]
