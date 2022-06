WASHINGTON (7News) — It feels like almost weekly we are getting wildlife sightings of bears, rabid coyotes, and foxes. Even a turkey was spotted in D.C. 7News turned to the experts, and wildlife officials to find out if we are dealing with more wildlife? They say one factor is more recordings since many of us now have phone cameras, Ring cameras, and home security systems that are capturing the sightings more often.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO