Charlotte, NC

The extreme summer heat can impact your car

WCNC
WCNC
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re continuing to deal with the extreme heat and the hot weather can take a toll on your car. Some drivers are ending up at mechanic shops like the Auto Shop of the Carolinas with heat-related problems. “The more I drive, the more I...

WCNC

How people around Charlotte celebrated Juneteenth weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans in the United States. Specifically, it denotes when Union soldiers arrived to take control of Galveston, Texas in 1865 and informed enslaved persons of their newfound freedoms. Since its inception, the holiday has been uniquely celebrated by different...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Road closures ahead of Juneteenth events this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the weekend draws near, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said crowds are expected at Juneteenth events happening across the city. The department announced several road closures ahead of the weekend. Beginning Friday, June 17 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, June 19 at 11:59 p.m. Commonwealth Avenue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Cars
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

What determines the price of gas?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices in the Carolinas are well over $4, with North Carolina drivers paying $4.67 on average and South Carolina paying $4.57, and those prices won't be dropping any time soon. But many drivers might be wondering what's behind the surge that's led to record prices...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Davis and Daddy Barbeque, the perfect team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday a very special team stopped by Charlotte Today: a Dad and son team now entered in online BBQ competitions across the country. Davis and Dad BBQ (aka Bart and Davis) tell us, it all started when Bart, (Dad) started smoking meat and grilling during COVID. Bart explaining: he got a smoker for my 40th birthday. He says, Davis and I have always enjoyed spending time outdoors together and cooking together, so we combined the two.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Vehicles#Summer Heat#Air Conditioning#Amazon Fire Tv#The Auto Shop
WCNC

Ramsey Beach set to open to daily visitors

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The waters at Ramsey Creek are calm waiting for Wednesday when the beach will open for daily visitors on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. to coincide with the end of the CMS school year. The man-made beach has been open from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Top vacation homes of the year from VRBO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you are looking for amazing locations for your next vacation...VRBO may be able to help. The vacation home company just released its list of top vacation homes of the year. Travel expert Melanie Fish has everything we need to know.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store has a line of Traeger Grills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store is one of the largest dealers of Traeger Grills in the southeast. Here with more about Traeger grills is Justin Kijak. “Many tried to duplicate the ease in which Traeger Grills has pioneered the industry but they fall short” says Kijak. Traeger grill has the latest in innovation and is WiFi ready. Whether you are barbequing or cooking outside Traeger Grills can meet any need. It really can replace your regular convection oven. There new lineup brings unrivaled wood-flavor to the table, unlocking your food's true potential. No matter which grill you select. Traeger wood pellet grills offer real, delicious wood-fired flavor that you can't get from other conventional grills. They also offer the versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, & BBQ all on one grill, and Set-It & Forget-It® controls make them as easy to use as an oven. Let Nichols Store aid you in your summertime grilling and outdoor dining. Nichols Store has them in stock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Four of NC's health care systems sent private patient info to Facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Four of the state’s largest health care systems sent sensitive patient information to Facebook, according to a report published Thursday by The Markup and STAT. The story implicated Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Duke University Hospital, Novant Health and WakeMed. The MarkUp tested the websites...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Weather
Weather
ROKU
ROKU
Environment
Environment
Facebook
Facebook
Cars
Cars
WCNC

Homeless population seeks refuge from heat at shelter

ROCK HILL, S.C. — With temperatures dangerously high this week, the homeless population is especially at risk. The Bethel Day Shelter in Rock Hill is offering a refuge from the heat. “For many in our community, there is not a safe place for folks to go where they can...
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

How to create your own outdoor summer oasis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Over the last few years our connection to our homes has shifted and we have reconsidered the importance of our spaces- both indoors and out. For many of us, this summer is sure to be filled with patio picnics, pool parties and backyard barbecues. So, whether it’s a few minor updates or a major overhaul of your deck or patio, now is the time to start planning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘NO SWIMMING’: 600 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Norman cove, officials say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A “NO SWIMMING” advisory has been issued after an estimated 600 gallons of untreated sewage spilled from a pipe into a cove in Lake Norman, officials said Thursday. Mecklenburg County officials said the sewage came from a damaged pipe on Meta Road in Cornelius. The pipe was reportedly damaged […]
WCNC

Is the era of cheap rides from Uber and Lyft over?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why do experts say the era of cheap rides from Uber and Lyft is over?. For most of the last decade, riders have enjoyed relatively cheap trips from ride-sharing companies. Rides were usually so affordable, that some cities saw a drop in the use of public transportation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Nichols Store in Rock Hill, has something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Nichols Store, located in Rock Hill, South Carolina, started back in 1968 as a small country store primarily selling gas, grocery items and a small amount of fishing supplies. The store was owned and operated by Tommy "Papa Tom" Nichols from 1968 until 1989, at which time Tommy's son, Darren, purchased the store.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

No, utility companies can't raise rates on their own

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in the Charlotte area may soon pay more for electricity. Duke Energy Carolinas filed for an 8.3% rate increase for residential customers that, if approved, would go into effect in September, which amounts to about $9 more a month for the average bill. THE QUESTION.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
Charlotte local news

