Golden Valley, MN

Golden Valley Carjacking Suspect Arrested, Car Recovered

By Shannon Slatton
ccxmedia.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Valley police have arrested a 15-year-old from Buffalo and say he’ll face charges for an armed carjacking. Police say the carjacking happened before 9 p.m. on Monday...

ccxmedia.org

Bring Me The News

Plymouth police looking for suspect from gas station killing

Police are hoping the public can assist in finding a suspect involved in a fatal gas station shooting last week. The Plymouth Police Department says the suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel James Hart, from Brooklyn Park. He is alleged to last be seen leaving the shooting scene on June 9 just before 8:30 p.m. and headed southbound on Highway 169 from 36th Avenue North.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth Police Search for Suspect in Gas Station Shooting

Plymouth police are looking for a suspect who they say is involved in a shooting that happened Thursday, June 9 at the Sinclair gas station off Highway 169 and 36th Avenue North in Plymouth. Police identified the suspect as Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park. They say Hart was...
knsiradio.com

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Shots Fired Incident on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — A St. Paul man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly shot at another driver on Interstate 94 in Monticello earlier this month. Police were called to the Perkins Restaurant in Monticello just before 4:00 p.m. on June 8th and spoke with a man who said he was driving west on I-94 near the Fallon Avenue bridge and moved into the right lane to pass some cars in the left lane. He said an SUV was driving alongside him for a few seconds, and when he looked over, the driver pointed a gun at him and fired three shots.
MONTICELLO, MN
Buffalo, MN
Bloomington, MN
Golden Valley, MN
Golden Valley, MN
fox9.com

Fatal crash closes Hwy 610 at Hwy 252 in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eastbound Highway 610 at Highway 252 in Brooklyn Park is expected to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday due to a fatal crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened shortly at about 5:22 a.m. Brooklyn Park police officers responded and found the sole occupant of the vehicle was deceased.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

16-year-old and her sister carjacked at Golden Valley gas station

A 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old sister were carjacked while filling up their gas tank in Golden Valley. Four other teenagers, including a 15-year-old boy from Buffalo who allegedly flashed a gun during the incident, were arrested in connection to the carjacking. The 15-year-old is expected to be charged by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office in the coming days.
CBS Minnesota

New video shows deadly Buffalo clinic shooting: "I intend to surrender in a minute"

BUFFALO, Minn. -- We're now seeing chilling video of last year's deadly shooting at a health care clinic in Buffalo.It shows Gregory Ulrich calmly pulling out a gun and pipe bombs during the rampage. Earlier this month, a jury convicted Ulrich of all charges in the February 2021 deadly shooting.The video underscores the horror of how quickly a routine morning descended into carnage. Ulrich shot and killed medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounded four others.           The video also shows, in real time, the quick response of local law enforcement.Within seconds of walking into the clinic waiting...
BUFFALO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina police make arrest after domestic incident, where residents were urged to 'remain in their homes'

EDINA, Minn. -- One person is in custody after a domestic incident Wednesday in an Edina neighborhood that led police to urge nearby residents to stay inside their homes.Police announced on Twitter just after 4 p.m. that officers were on the scene on the 6400 block of Mendelssohn Lane.At 5:45 p.m., police tweeted that the "situation has been resolved peacefully," and residents are now safe.A WCCO crew saw a large law enforcement presence at the scene, including a SWAT team.
CBS Minnesota

Buffalo Teen, 15, Arrested In Golden Valley Gas Station Carjacking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage boy is in custody in connection to the carjacking of teenage sisters Monday evening at a Twin Cities gas station. Golden Valley police say it happened at the Speedway on the 1900 block of Douglas Drive North at about 8:37 p.m. The 16-year-old sister told investigators she was filling her 2018 Lexus RX with gas, while her 14-year-old sister stayed inside the vehicle. The girls say a boy, who police describe as a “15-year-old white male suspect from Buffalo, MN,” came up to the Lexus, showed the 14-year-old a gun and demanded the keys. He then drove off, leaving the sisters unharmed. Bloomington police tracked down the Lexus about two hours later, which contained the suspect and three other teens. The 15-year-old was arrested, and is awaiting criminal charges. Golden Valley police did not say if they believe the suspect has any connection to the string of carjackings in the city in the past month, including the armed theft of a golfer’s Audi A5 last week outside of Theodore Wirth Golf Club.
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Suspect Arrested After Running Across I-94 in Maple Grove

A suspect trying to escape arrest caused major traffic backups Wednesday morning in Maple Grove. MnDOT traffic cameras captured the incident. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash just after 7:45 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 94 near Maple Grove Parkway. A trooper suspected the driver...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KAAL-TV

Autopsy of woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March released

(ABC 6 News) - Autopsy results for the woman found dead near Gage Elementary School in March have been released. According to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's office, 22-year-old Mercedez Rocha of Northfield, MN died as a result of ingestion and/or injection of illicit drugs, specifically Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

3-year-old dead, man critical after being struck by driver in Roseville

A 3-year-old girl is dead and a 47-year-old man is in critical condition after they were struck by a motorist in Roseville Wednesday night. The crash, which happened at Larpenteur Avenue and Galtier Street, was reported at 8:32 p.m., with officers arriving and immediately providing medical attention to the man and child, who "sustained significant injuries," according to Roseville police.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Eagle Lake man pulled gun on McDonald’s customers

Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, Blue Earth County Jail. An Eagle Lake man is accused of pulling a gun on two McDonald’s customers Sunday night. Bradyn Jeffrey Ayers Schueneman, 23, was charged with felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court. The victims told police that they were trying...
EAGLE LAKE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Fatally Stabbed in St. Paul ID’d as 41-Year-Old Local

A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in a St. Paul apartment, according to police. Christopher S. Pryor, of Minneapolis, died Monday night in the North End. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one had been arrested, and authorities encouraged anybody with information to contact them at 651-266-5650. Just after 5:30 p.m....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Woman fatally shot inside parked camper in north Minneapolis

Gunfire from a vehicle hit and killed a woman inside a parked recreational vehicle Tuesday morning on a north Minneapolis residential street, authorities said. A man also in the pickup-style camper was not wounded, and police are asking for the public's help in finding whoever is responsible for the gunfire about 9:50 a.m. on Girard Avenue N. just north of Plymouth Avenue.
CBS Minnesota

1 critically hurt after dumpster fire spreads to Brooklyn Center apartment building

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – One person is in critical condition after a dumpster fire spread to a Brooklyn Center apartment building Thursday afternoon.City fire officials say crews were called to the 6200 block of Shingle Creek Parkway at about 1:30 p.m., and arrived to find a dumpster outside of the building fully engulfed.Several departments were called in to assist BCFD firefighters, and residents were evacuated. Officials say at least two people were hospitalized, including one with critical injuries.One family was displaced by the fire, and is being helped by the American Red Cross.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KIMT

Wanted man captured in southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. – Two people are arrested after a Blue Earth County search turns up drugs and a loaded gun. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (DTF) says it received information on Wednesday that Pilee Kong Gatwatch, 23 of Mankato, was seen entering a Mankato apartment complex. Gatwach was wanted for first-degree robbery, second-degree assault, theft, and fleeing a police officer.
MANKATO, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN

