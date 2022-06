When my husband and I purchased our home in Alexandria, the kitchen was the selling point. Recently renovated, it was clean and bright, with cream cabinets and subway tile, plus a pass-through that opened into the dining area—all of it a far cry from the cluttered counters and dark hues of our former apartment. The new space evoked a sense that cooking and entertaining here would be a serene experience.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 18 HOURS AGO