Buffalo, NY

This Scam Almost Ruined My Buffalo, New York Apartment Search

By Megan Carter
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 4 days ago
Apartment hunting in Buffalo is really, really frustrating. I’ve been searching for a new place to call home for a while now, and honestly, I’m getting pretty fried from looking. It's hard to find the perfect place that's in the area I want to live in, that's in my price range,...

