With this home, you don’t have to sacrifice space for location. This 4,842-square-foot bungalow-style home is right in the heart of downtown Vienna, with the Vienna Metro Station and Tysons Corner Center within a ten-minute drive and the W&OD trail only a short walk away. Yet the neighborhood retains a small town feel despite being only a few minutes from all the action.

VIENNA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO