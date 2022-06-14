ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus kicks off summer lunch camp

By Anna Hoffman
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGqnY_0gAmsVkw00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Columbus kids gathered this morning for some fun and a nutritious meal as a part of the city’s Go, Lunch! program. This is an initiative through the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

The camp kicks off this week and will offer kids free meals and snacks at more than 100 different locations.

City officials say 40% of Ohio students rely on free or reduced price lunches at school – making the summers difficult when they do not have access to that.

Last summer the camp served around 245 thousand meals to kids between ages one to 18.

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

“Some of the times those are kids just coming one day a week but this program here lasts eight weeks,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

Ginther said it takes a village to meet the need and the city is excited to be a part of it.

“With inflation, cost of groceries, families are feeling more pressure than ever before,” Ginther said. “So it is a place for us to be able to step in and make sure the kids are having access to fresh nutritious meals in the summertime when school lets out.”

The kids will also have the opportunity to play various games and activities like climbing the rock wall. Each week the camp will also have a theme – this weeks theme is kindness.

Click here to find a location near you or call 866-3-HUNGRY.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

WATCH: Columbus Pride March and Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returned for its first in-person celebration in three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  You can watch a FULL replay of the parade in the video player above. After Friday’s celebrations at Goodale Park, the festivities continued Saturday with Stonewall’s Pride March at Broad and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus business owners excited for busy Pride weekend

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) – Businesses along High Street in the Short North are decked out with rainbow flags ready to celebrate Pride weekend. Crowds already started pouring in Friday night. Timothy Roberts, the head chef at the Short North Pint House, said Pride is typically one of their top five busiest weekends of the year. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus zoo mourns loss of elephant

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old Asian elephant has died from a viral infection at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium Saturday. Beco died from Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus (EEHV) at 11 a.m. Beco first showed signs of illness Thursday, with his handlers noticing he was “uncharacteristically lethargic,” the zoo said in a press release. Beco received […]
NBC4 Columbus

Pride guide: Things to know for this weekend’s celebration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Stonewall Columbus Pride March and Festival returns this weekend after two years of canceled and virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  This year’s theme is “People’s Pride,” with an emphasis on honoring the original Stonewall uprising in 1969 in New York by encouraging participants to march over floats. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
NBC4 Columbus

At Columbus camp, kids learn to cope with grief, death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In 2020, Keystin Barnhart’s mom died from a medical condition. As a 10 year old at the time, Barnhart was already coping with online school and the global pandemic. “Virtual was already hard enough,” Barnhart said. “But it definitely put like a toll on my academics because I was going through […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Brutus breaks out the bowtie at Sit. Stay. Sparkle. Gala

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Brutus, our Puppy with a Purpose, attended a special Canine Companions event. The Sit. Stay. Sparkle. Gala supports Canine Companions in its ongoing mission to provide service dogs to people with disabilities free of charge. Stefanie Putnam was this year’s keynote speaker. She is an equestrian, one of the only quadriplegic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus providing 7 trash drop-off sites Saturday from 7:00-1:00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is hosting seven trash collection drop-off sites on Saturday, June 18, for residents to dispose of spoiled food resulting from lengthy power outages this week. The one-time drop-off service will help to alleviate full capacity in residents’ refuse containers and prevent overflow trash from attracting rodents. Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Juneteenth on the Ave” happening in Columbus this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The “Coming Home” festival used to take over blocks of Mount Vernon Avenue. It was a reunion of sorts on Columbus’ east side. This Saturday, another festival will take place on the same grounds. “Juneteenth on the Ave” is an effort from six local organizations that will celebrate a sense of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Ginther
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Zoo elephant diagnosed with potentially fatal virus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced 13-year-old Asian Elephant, Beco, has tested positive for active Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus. EEHV is a life-threatening health issue for some elephants living in the wild, sanctuaries and zoos worldwide. In severe EEHV cases, a high virus level in an elephant can cause progressive hemorrhagic or […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community mourns the death of A’Tayia Nichols

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A community is remembering a young mother who died earlier this week from a shooting at the Glenwood Community Center. 24-year-old A’Tayia Nichols was a mother, a daughter, and a friend, but most importantly her family says she was loved. Emotions were high at Friday’s candlelight vigil in her honor, held […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Will AEP reimburse customers for spoiled food?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While most people have their power back after this week’s outage, the effects of it are still being felt. Sabrina Perry just stocked her refrigerator for herself and three growing children a couple days before the power went out. She said between what she got and what she already had cost […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreation Department#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

All Ohio Krogers affected by recall for aspirin, acetaminophen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger has announced recalls for several store brand medications. Kroger Low-Dose Aspirin, Kroger Ibuprofen Softgels, Kroger Acetaminophen Arthritis Pain and Kroger Acetaminophen Extended-Release have been recalled. In Ohio, affected Kroger locations include stores in central, northwest and southeastern Ohio regions, in addition to greater Cincinnati. “The recalled products do not have […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NBC4 Columbus

Camera captures deadly Ohio shooting at community center

At the time of the shooting in Columbus, the rec center pool was packed with families trying to escape the heat. Camera captures deadly Ohio shooting at community …. AEP won’t reimburse frustrated customers for spoiled …. Founders Day of Caring. NEW VIDEO: Neighbors shaken after deadly shooting …
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Alum Creek Lake drowning victim identified

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who drowned at Alum Creek Lake on Friday, June 10 has been identified as 59-year-old Charles Watson from Columbus. Watson was the second body recovered from the lake in a three-day span. Emergency crews recovered Watson’s body Friday evening from Alum Creek State Park Lake, according to the Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP to provide $1 million for residents affected by outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – AEP Ohio has announced Friday it will provide a $1 million fund to help reimburse residents who experienced widespread power outages. The announcement came after customers complained, finding out AEP previously considered them ineligible to file a claim for spoiled food in refrigerators, and NBC4 heard from lawmakers and other groups that pressed for an investigation into what happened with the outage.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy