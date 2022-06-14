Columbus kicks off summer lunch camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of Columbus kids gathered this morning for some fun and a nutritious meal as a part of the city’s Go, Lunch! program. This is an initiative through the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department.

The camp kicks off this week and will offer kids free meals and snacks at more than 100 different locations.

City officials say 40% of Ohio students rely on free or reduced price lunches at school – making the summers difficult when they do not have access to that.

Last summer the camp served around 245 thousand meals to kids between ages one to 18.

“Some of the times those are kids just coming one day a week but this program here lasts eight weeks,” Mayor Andrew Ginther said.

Ginther said it takes a village to meet the need and the city is excited to be a part of it.

“With inflation, cost of groceries, families are feeling more pressure than ever before,” Ginther said. “So it is a place for us to be able to step in and make sure the kids are having access to fresh nutritious meals in the summertime when school lets out.”

The kids will also have the opportunity to play various games and activities like climbing the rock wall. Each week the camp will also have a theme – this weeks theme is kindness.

Click here to find a location near you or call 866-3-HUNGRY.

