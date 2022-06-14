ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookings, SD

Grandfather on fundraising ride through South Dakota dies following bicycle-vehicle crash

By Mitch Klein
KELOLAND TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from Winnipeg, Canada, who was riding his bicycle to raise awareness of kidney disease, died days after a vehicle-bicycle crash north of Brookings last Thursday,...

Sandy Bruns
3d ago

There was no excuse for this accident. Moved the h*** over when you see a bicycle on the road. There is no justification for this man's death except pure stupidity and negligence. If there is somebody in the driving lane that's pulled over or a bike I immediately get over into the passing lane. You don't know if a child is gonna run out from a car or a bike my swerve a little. Why anybody wouldn't move over into the other lane is beyond me. If you're watching and you can see that bike or that car pulled off ahead of you slow down get over to the left and pass safely. I know it was an accident but this man from Brandon has blood on his hands and he causex this man's death. Vehicular homicide is what he should get!! Please don't let another SD man get off like Jason Ravnsborg. Otherwise I will believe that our interstates are really not safe to drive because if someone hates and kills you there will be no Justice.

UPDATE: Cyclist on fundraising trek killed in I-29 crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Canadian bicyclist who was raising money for his granddaughter’s kidney transplant with a long-distance ride has died from injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck driver in South Dakota. Jean-Pierre Petit, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was hit from behind...
Canadian cyclist on fundraiser ride dies after being hit by semi

BROOKINGS, S.D. (FOX 9) - A Canadian cyclist struck by a truck driver in South Dakota last week died from his injuries on Monday, authorities say. Last Thursday, Jean-Pierre "JP" Petit, 53, was riding along I-29 as part of a fundraiser for his granddaughter, who suffers from kidney disease, when investigators say he was struck by a truck driver. Petit was transported to a Sioux Fall hospital with life-threatening injuries. He ultimately died four days after the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and riding along the fog line when he was hit, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
BROOKINGS, SD
Names released from fatal bicycle/truck crash north of Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials released the names of the people involved in the bicycle accident involving a truck that happened north of Brookings on Thursday. Authorities say a 53-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. Preliminary crash information...
BROOKINGS, SD
Fatal Vehicle-Bicycle Crash in Deuel County Names Released

BROOKINGS, S.D. – A biker, Jean-Pierre Petit, 53, of Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada, died due to injuries from a vehicle-bicycle crash last Thursday north of Brookings. According to a South Dakota Department of Public Safety press release, the current crash information states that Petit was riding his Krypton Argon 18-speed bicycle south along the fogline of Interstate 29 when he was hit by a 2015 International straight truck also driving south.
BROOKINGS, SD
