Grandfather on fundraising ride through South Dakota dies following bicycle-vehicle crash

A Sioux Falls man is facing charges in Lake County after rolling the vehicle he was driving and damaging some mailboxes early Wednesday morning. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports that just before 5:00 Wednesday morning, law enforcement found a 2006 Dodge Caravan with no driver present that had been northbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near the intersection with 237th Street and had rolled into the west ditch. The vehicle was unoccupied and nobody was around the vehicle. The initial investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling north, lost control and struck three mailboxes before going into the west ditch and rolling. The Sheriff’s Office searched the area, but did not find the driver of the van.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO