Grandfather on fundraising ride through South Dakota dies following bicycle-vehicle crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (FOX 9) - A Canadian cyclist struck by a truck driver in South Dakota last week died from his injuries on Monday, authorities say. Last Thursday, Jean-Pierre "JP" Petit, 53, was riding along I-29 as part of a fundraiser for his granddaughter, who suffers from kidney disease, when investigators say he was struck by a truck driver. Petit was transported to a Sioux Fall hospital with life-threatening injuries. He ultimately died four days after the crash. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident and riding along the fog line when he was hit, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said in a statement.
Comments / 1