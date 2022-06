GREEN RIVER — Green River native Annette Eychner has announced her bid for the Office of Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court. “Public service, volunteerism and challenging occupations have been instrumental in my life. The demand of this office requires a strong and knowledgeable leader who can work cooperatively with the public, the Judicial offices and all associated agencies. The skills I have acquired over the past 20+ years, together with my knowledge of the duties and functions of the Office of the Clerk of District Court, qualify me for this position.”

