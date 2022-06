The American Hospital Association said patients should be wary of reports regarding federal hospital price transparency compliance reports from organizations other than CMS. The group said in a June 16 post on its website that organizations have reached "wildly different conclusions about the status of implementation across the hospital field." It points to two reports as examples. A report from Patient Rights Advocate said 14 percent of hospitals are compliant. Another from Milliman found a 68 percent compliance rate.

