Crosby Festival of the Arts, Northwest Ohio’s premier fine arts festival, will kick off June 24 and run through June 26. The festival, held at Toledo Botanical Garden, is presented by Toledo GROWs. Crosby Festival of the Arts is a highly recognized fine arts show featuring works by 160 artists from across the country. Now celebrating its 56th year, this festival is heralded as Ohio’s oldest outdoor juried art festival. Yvonne Dubielak, executive director at Toledo Grows, stopped by WGO to give us all the details about this fantastic event.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO