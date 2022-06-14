ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina school’s requirement that girls wear skirts unconstitutional, court rules

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – A North Carolina charter school’s requirement that girls wear skirts based on the view that they are “fragile vessels” deserving of “gentle” treatment by boys is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The Richmond, Virginia-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court...

A Federal Appeals Court Strikes a Blow Against Sexist School Dress Codes

Bonnie Peltier, mom of two, was at a new parents’ orientation at Charter Day School in Leland, North Carolina, when she was surprised to learn the school’s uniform policy: Her kindergarten daughter would be forced to wear a skirt, while her older son would be permitted to wear pants. Her daughter, Addie, was an active kid who liked to turn cartwheels and climb at the playground, and Bonnie worried she’d feel less free to move and play in a skirt. But the school’s response when she asked the reason for the policy was even more shocking: According to the school’s founder, Baker Mitchell, the uniform was intended “to preserve chivalry and respect among young women and men”—or, as he later explained, to teach schoolchildren that “women are regarded as a fragile vessel that men are supposed to take care of and honor.”
