There are 176 active cases of COVID-19 in Christian County as the local numbers continue to tick up as they have across the country. The Christian County Health Department Dashboard shows 108 of those cases are in individuals between the ages of 22 and 59, 42 are 60 to 84, 23 are zero to 21 and only 3 are 85 or older.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO