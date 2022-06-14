ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysterious ancient Chinese kingdom revealed in stunning footage filled with treasure trove of artifacts

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xAI2y_0gAmrVn900

CHINESE archaeologists have uncovered an ancient treasure trove of artifacts dating back thousands of years.

The collection comprises a record-breaking 13,000 artifacts that date back 4,500 to 3,000 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IInlW_0gAmrVn900
Chinese archaeologists have uncovered an ancient treasure trove of artifacts dating back thousands of years. Credit: South China Morning Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0StKj7_0gAmrVn900
The collection consists of 13,000 artifacts that date back 4,500 to 3,000 years. Credit: South China Morning Post

Included among the artifacts are gold and jade wares, and at least ten pieces of bronzeware.

Researchers unearthed the findings at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The Sanxingdui Ruins were originally discovered in the 1920s and have since acted as the home to many significant archeological finds.

Covering an area of 4.6 square miles, the site believes to host artifacts from the Shu Kingdom, which dates back to the year 221.

Located near the city of Guanghan, the site consists of several sacrificial pits and ditches.

These particular findings were unearthed in pits no.7 and no.8 by a team from the Sichuan Provincial Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research and Peking University.

Of particular interest to researchers was a bronze box with green jade ware inside of it that was found in pit no.7.

The box featured turquoise lids and dragon head-shaped handles, the Times of India reported.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that the vessel is one of its kind, given its distinctive shape, fine craftsmanship, and ingenious design," said Li Haichao, a professor at Sichuan University who is in charge of the excavation of pit no.7.

"Although we do not know what this vessel was used for, we can assume that ancient people treasured it."

Meanwhile, in pit no.8, researchers uncovered bronze heads with gold masks, bronze sculptures, and a bronze alter – likely for rituals or prayer.

Also unearthed in pit no.8 was a bronze sculpture of a giant dragon featuring a pig's nose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0soQ5M_0gAmrVn900
Researchers unearthed the findings at the Sanxingdui Ruins site in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Credit: South China Morning Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HwLu9_0gAmrVn900
The findings demonstrate the richness of ancient Chinese civilizations Credit: South China Morning Post
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Okd9_0gAmrVn900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h8OWB_0gAmrVn900

"The sculptures are very complex and imaginative, reflecting their fairy world imagined by people at that time," Zhao Hao, an associate professor at Peking University said.

"They demonstrate the diversity and richness of Chinese civilizations."

Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
