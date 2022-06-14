ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamara Beckwith looks chic in an all black ensemble as she poses at a private dinner at The Maine in Mayfair

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Tamara Beckwith cut a stylish figure in an all black ensemble as she enjoyed a private dinner at The Maine in Mayfair London.

The socialite, 52, seemed in high spirits as she rocked a black blazer over a round neck jumpsuit.

The beauty kept her look simple by elevating her figure in a towering pair of srappy heels.

Looking good: Tamara Beckwith, 52,  (right) cut a stylish figure in an all black ensemble as she enjoyed a private dinner at The Maine in Mayfair London (pictured with Olivia Buckingham left)

She turned up the heat while carrying her personal belongings in a black and gold studded clutch bag.

Tamara swept her long half blonde half brunette tresses over to one side as they cascaded past her shoulders.

She opted for a glamorous palette of makeup including a dark eye shadow, pink glossy lipstick and rose blush cheeks.

Stylish: The socialite, 52 seemed in high spirits as she rocked a black blazer over a round neck jumpsuit

Tamara posed up a storm as she beamed alongside fashion stylist Olivia Buckingham who looked chic in a puff sleeved white jumpsuit.

The socialite sleeked her bleach blonde hair back as she opted for a dazzling pair of earrings.

Tamara was once known for her being an 'It' girl in the 1990s and was famed for her partying ways, drinking fizz, travelling on private jets and her disastrous love life.

Incredible: Tamara swept her long half blonde half brunette tresses over to one side as they cascaded past her shoulders (pictured with Alessandro Maria Ferreri)

Last month she dazzled as she made a rare public appearance with her husband Giorgio Veroni as the couple joined Prince William at a charity gala.

The socialite made sure all eyes were on her as she wore a gorgeous blue sequin dress at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala 2022 at The Londoner Hotel.

The blonde beauty looked sensational in a glowing palette of makeup as she beamed in a pink lipstick and rosy blush alongside her husband, who she married in 2007.

Tamara completed her glamourous look by adding a pair of diamond earrings, a white clutch bag and a pair of towering silver heels.

Her husband Giorgio, cut a dapper figure in a velvet tuxedo, a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.

The star found stability with Giorgio and are now parents to two children, Vivi and Vero, while Tamara has a grown-up daughter from previous relationship called Anouska, 34.

Wow: Last month Tamara dazzled as she posed with her husband Giorgio Veroni at The London's Air Ambulance Charity Gala 2022 at The Londoner Hotel on Monday

