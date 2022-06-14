ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘What the hell’s going on?’ – Piers Morgan slams England as ‘Southgate Out’ trends on Twitter after Hungary drubbing

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PIERS MORGAN slammed England's performance against Hungary as 'Southgate Out' trended on Twitter following a 4-0 humiliation in the Nations League.

The Three Lions were ripped apart by Hungary at Molineux as Southgate received chants of "you don't know what you're doing" from his own fans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbT1T_0gAmrJRf00
Piers Morgan was among those to blast England boss Gareth Southgate after an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Hungary Credit: EPA
Piers Morgan vented his frustrations about the performance on social media
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVOfk_0gAmrJRf00
England legend Gary Lineker was also disappointed by the Three Lions' display

The England team were booed when the third goal went in 10 minutes from the end.

And Southgate was then on the end of abuse from supporters when he put centre-back Harry Maguire on for forward Bukayo Saka after John Stones was sent off - with England already 3-0 down.

Morgan was one of the first to post about the disappointing display, saying: "Bloody hell, England.. what a shambles. What the hell’s going on Mr Southgate???"

Meanwhile, Gary Lineker tweeted: "I'm sticking to cricket."

He then later added: "I said previously that England missed a trick by not resting all their important players so they’d be fresh for the World Cup.

"Would have also loved to have seen us adopt Liverpool’s way of playing. Would suit us perfectly.

"I also acknowledge, I’ve never been a coach."

Despite the result, England captain Harry Kane was quick to defend Southgate when asked about the manager's future.

BETTING SPECIAL - GET £40 IN FREE BETS FOR ASCOT

He said: "It's a really disappointing question to be asked. Let's not forget where we have come from.

"Gareth has been a key part of transforming this England team to one of the most successful sides we have had in the past 50 years.

"I know it's disappointing for the fans. It has been a disappointing camp, every now and then football throws up a surprise, we have to look at the big picture.

"It's the first low point I've had in five years, a really disappointing night. We expect to win these games, but it wasn't our night. We need to stay calm and learn from it.

"We've had two fantastic tournaments in a row. It's not the time to panic. It's a loss we're disappointed with but we need to stay calm and we know we have stuff to work on."

And Southgate did not shy away from the reality of his side's poor performances.

The England boss said: "The Nations League campaigns have put negativity and pressure onto us and you don't normally have that as England manager.

"It is my job to protect the players, the results are my responsibility.

"People will rightly say, 'what are you talking about?' We needed to see some things.

"We have had some unbelievable nights with England over the last four or five years but this is the other side and that is the reality of football."

As well as Kane, Jamie Carragher was another high-profile name who leapt to the defence of Southgate.

Referencing the crowd at the game, he said: “'You don’t know what you’re doing' - shut up you clowns.

"This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
John Stones
The US Sun

Aston Villa join race for Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister, 16, who is also wanted by Newcastle, Rangers & Celtic

ASTON VILLA are the latest club to keep tabs on Bristol City starlet Reuben McAllister. Steven Gerrard's Clarets have joined a growing queue of admirers currently tracking the 16-year-old attacking midfielder. Newcastle United, Rangers and Celtic are already monitoring McAllister, who is the son of former Scotland international Jamie McAllister.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Uk#The Nations League#The Three Lions#Ascot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Hungary
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
509K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy