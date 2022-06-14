ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Healthy Snacks For Summer!

By AFTERNOON LIVE
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbbie Gellman is a New York City culinary and nutrition expert. She’s part of a small, elite group of professionals in the U.S. who’s credentialed as both a registered dietitian and chef. Today she showed us great ideas for tasty and healthy snacks for the Summer!. RECIPES....

katu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mashed

Ruffles' Newest Flavor Is Perfect For Summer Cookouts

It's finally summer, and we all know what that means: it's grilling season! Yes, that's right, it's time to break out the potato salad, the watermelon, the hamburgers and hot dogs — all those recipes that are perfect for the grill. Of course, no barbecue would be complete without chips. And we all know potato chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. But, let's be real, Ruffles and Lays rank high as far as popular chip brands are concerned, and for good reason.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Pickled Eggs Recipe

You may know pickles as those tangy spears of cucumber that come in a jar — maybe you've even pickled your own. But did you know there's a whole universe out there of food items that can be pickled? It's not just vegetables, either, as evidenced by this recipe for pickled eggs by Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished. These are soft, creamy hard-boiled eggs that get submerged in a luxurious brine full of tasty spices, where they sit and pickle until it's time to enjoy. You may not see them everywhere these days, but back in the late 1800s, pickled eggs were a common sight at bars, where they'd serve as a filling snack for boozed-up patrons.
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Amish Potato Pancakes

Potato pancakes have been a staple in many countries for centuries and are found in various cuisines. Latkes and Irish boxty are just 2 of the many variations on these tasty little treats from around the world. This Amish style recipe uses nutmeg, parsley, and onion to add a lot of flavor to otherwise plain pancakes.
RECIPES
Mashed

Classic Painkiller Cocktail Recipe

The Painkiller is a classic tiki cocktail, and the irony of the name is not lost on anyone who has over-indulged in it. In moderation, however, the drink is a mini tropical vacation in a glass — or, better yet, a tiki mug. And, fun fact about this cocktail: it's actually the #1 drink (Google-wise, at least) in the state of Massachusetts.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Salon

7 recipes to make for new parents

Feeding yourself takes a back seat to feeding (and burping and changing and soothing) a new baby, leaving mere slivers of time for wolfing down food, let alone for whipping up meals, elaborate or otherwise. Which is why cooking for a new parent is an act of love. Dropping off soup, casseroles, or meatballs — all easy to make in big batches, freeze, and reheat — can help sustain parents in those first few weeks of navigating life with a newborn. (Or if you're expecting yourself, many of these are easy to make and tuck away in the freezer a month ahead of time.) From savory hand pies to vegan enchiladas, read on for seven recipes that will elicit tears of joy from a new parent in your life.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY SUMMER CORN SALAD

Easy Summer Corn Salad made with fresh produce & perfect for summer dinners! This corn salad with Italian dressing is simple, yet flavorful & goes well with grilled chicken & steak. This avocado corn salad is as vibrant and refreshing as summer itself, thanks to the vibrant veggies in every...
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

S'mores Cookie Cups

With only 3 ingredients, these S'mores Cookie Cups are an easy year round treat that will remind you of those delicious campfire treats!. I'm a huge s'mores fan! Who doesn't love chocolate, graham cracker and marshmallow all warm and squished together? I love making s'mores flavored treats and these S'mores Cookie Cups are super easy and one of my family's favorites. Using only 3 ingredients, these are ready to go in no time at all! I put a little spin on it and instead of straight chocolate I decided to use Nutella. It adds such a delicious creamy flavor to these. If you love s'mores then this S'mores Cookie Cups recipe is exactly what you need!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Oil#Healthy Snacks#Sugar#Fruit#Healthy Eating#Food Drink
Mashed

TikTok Is Floored Over Michael Symon's Simple Garlic Technique

Unless you own a garlic press and don't mind the tedious task of cleaning it after every use, you're likely familiar with the process of mincing your own garlic. This step is as important for building flavor in your cooking as it is painstaking. Chef Michael Symon showed fans on TikTok his game-changing hack for hastily chopping garlic cloves, and comments indicate that it's the key to maximizing time and efficiency in the kitchen.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CNET

Make Your Keurig Brew Better by Cleaning Out the Gunk

When you're using your Keurig to brew coffee morning after morning, it's inevitable that gunk will accumulate over time. Mineral buildup can affect how the coffee maker performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the Keurig might stop running altogether. You can prevent this by giving your favorite caffeine machine a proper wipe-down on occasion.
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

How To Make Delicious, Homemade Chocolate Frosting

It’s pretty easy to grab a container of store-bought icing when you’re out shopping. But maybe you’ve wondered how to make chocolate frosting at home instead. The benefits include fewer additives and less artificial taste. You’re also cutting down on cost, since most of the ingredients you use to make chocolate frosting can be used in lots of other recipes as well. And there are the bonus bragging rights you get when you serve your cake and can say that you made it from scratch.
RECIPES
foodsafetynews.com

Ghost kitchens: The evolution of food safety in nontraditional foodservice

– OPINION – While we are (hopefully) through the worst of the pandemic, now the time has come to see what changes were temporary and what is going to stick around. It seems clear that off premise dining, already on the rise pre-covid, has only spiked in popularity in the last two years. That has come down some as diners feel safe to return to dining in, but the trend line is higher than before and will only continue to rise as guest consumption preferences change.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mvmagazine.com

A More Perfect Punch

Strawberry-Rhubarb Syrup + hibiscus tea + ginger beer + lemon juice + bourbon = Juneteenth celebration!. Kwame Wallace created this deeply flavored drink for Juneteenth, picking the name “A More Perfect Punch” as a nod to the idea that celebrating Black independence as a national holiday is a small step towards becoming a more perfect union.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Easy Reuben Sandwich Recipe

If you want a great sandwich, don't overthink things, and don't try to find some new or obscure eat; just order a Reuben. Or better yet, make it yourself. That's what chef and recipe developer Michelle McGlinn does multiple times a year. "I guess because I'm Irish, I always seek out Reubens on St. Patrick's Day to get my corned beef fix," McGlinn says. "That way I can have corned beef for lunch and shepherd's pie or fish fry for dinner."
RECIPES
The Kitchn

These Animal Crackers Are the Only Ones I’ll Buy (and No, They Don’t Come in a Red Cardboard Box)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s practically a rite of passage: Carrying around a little red cardboard box by its ribbon handle, a miniature train case of crackers shaped like lions, zebras, and giraffes, their counterparts illustrated on the front. What child can resist biting off the head of their favorite zoo animal as it crumbles into dry, slightly sweet oblivion, a pleasure so pure you can’t help but swing your feet happily to the rhythm of each bite?
PET SERVICES
LivingCheap

A $50-a-week meal plan for 1 by shopping at ALDI

Sticker shock used to be synonymous with new cars. Now it’s in the grocery store (and everywhere else). Along with gasoline prices, the cost of food has increased across the United States. In fact, the USDA reports that 2021 at-home-food prices increased 3.5% over prices in 2020, well over the historical increase of 2%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Network

What Are the Health Benefits of Pumpkin Seeds?

Pumpkin seeds come in several varieties, but you may best recognize them in two forms: the white, puffy, creamy type that comes straight from your jack-o-lantern, and smaller, green ones, known as pepitas, or “little seeds” in Spanish, more often found in nut-free granola bars and whole grain breads. All pepitas are pumpkin seeds, but not all pumpkin seeds are pepitas.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodshomedesign.com

Sticky Pineapple Chicken

Sticky chicken is such a widely loved recipe, that you can never go wrong with it. But if you’re looking to spice up your sticky chicken recipe, then the pineapple sticky chicken is a must-try. Pairing pineapple with meat is such a refreshing idea, and it also transports you...
RECIPES
Mashed

Southern Pimento Cheese Recipe

Pimento cheese is a very regional item; if you are not from the South, you may not be familiar with it. Recipe developer Erin Johnson shares her love for the retro dish: "I love this recipe because it's nostalgic and delicious." She even uses pimento cheese to make grilled cheese sandwiches, which sounds like a total game changer.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy