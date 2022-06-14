Healthy Snacks For Summer!

You may know pickles as those tangy spears of cucumber that come in a jar — maybe you've even pickled your own. But did you know there's a whole universe out there of food items that can be pickled? It's not just vegetables, either, as evidenced by this recipe for pickled eggs by Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished. These are soft, creamy hard-boiled eggs that get submerged in a luxurious brine full of tasty spices, where they sit and pickle until it's time to enjoy. You may not see them everywhere these days, but back in the late 1800s, pickled eggs were a common sight at bars, where they'd serve as a filling snack for boozed-up patrons.

