ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

A crypto winter or a meltdown? Recession fears and layoffs hit crypto currencies

By David Gura
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

As a rout in digital...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bitcoin Drops to $20,000 as Crypto Crash Continues

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down almost 10% to $20,737.24 in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGecko. The fall...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Bitcoin Continues to Tumble, Getting Dangerously Close to $20,000

The descent into hell or the return to earth of cryptocurrencies unfortunately continues for many investors who continue to see the value of their portfolio melt. Bitcoin, the most popular digital currency, was down more than 6% to $21,229.59 in the past 24 hours. Prices briefly dipped to the $20,992.62 level before bouncing back a tiny bit, according to data from CoinGecko.
STOCKS
pymnts

Coinbase Cuts Staff by 18% Ahead of ‘Crypto Winter’

Coinbase will cut 18% of its full-time positions as the cryptocurrency exchange is faced with a precipitous drop in both its stock price and the digital currencies it monitors, according to a CNBC report Tuesday (June 14) that cites an email sent to employees. The staff reduction will mean Coinbase...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Currencies#Web3 Investment
AOL Corp

Bitcoin tumbles as crypto sell-off accelerates

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin tumbled on Wednesday to a new 18-month low, dragging smaller tokens down with it and spurring a sharp fall in crypto markets sparked by crypto lender Celsius freezing customer withdrawals. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 7.8% to $20,289, its lowest since December 2020....
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Biden threatens oil companies with 'emergency powers' if they don't increase supply: Slams their 'historically high profit margins' while families see gas prices hit record highs above $5 per gallon

Joe Biden is calling on seven of the top oil companies to do something to help quell surging gas prices after accusing them of intentionally exacerbating the strain on Americans' pocketbooks after the average price per gallon surpassed $5.00. The president is sending letters Wednesday to Marathon Petroleum Corp., Valero...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
The Guardian

Bitcoin withdrawals temporarily suspended in volatile day for crypto market

The cryptocurrency market has endured another day of volatility as the Binance exchange temporarily suspended bitcoin withdrawals and the total value of the digital asset market dipped below $1tn (£820bn), after a cryptocurrency lender stopped customers from taking back their funds. The cryptocurrency lending platform Celsius Network halted withdrawals...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Crypto Investors Face a Hard Decision

In the crypto market, it's deja vu all over again. Cryptocurrency prices are falling; investors panic; the collapse stops and prices stabilize; they try to bounce back but the bounce doesn't really last. This sequence has been repeated several times but this time is different in one key regard: The...
STOCKS
pymnts

Bitcoin Plummet Triggers $1B in Margin Calls

About $1 billion guaranteed by some 260,000 market investors was liquidated due to margin calls in the past 24 hours, according to data from CoinGlass, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday (Jan. 14). The day trading frenzy during COVID helped take cryptocurrency to new heights in 2020, hitting record...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Crash in cryptocurrency market after lender ‘pauses’ withdrawals

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 20% as part of a crash in the cryptocurrency market after a popular lender froze withdrawals and transfers.BTC fell 17.96% to 23,054.90 dollars over the space of 24 hours, and it has lost 26.29% of its value in seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.This trend can be seen across the cryptocurrency market, with the value of Ethereum (EHM) dropping by 20.52% in 24 hours to 1,215.44 dollars, and Tether (USDT) crashing by 0.03% to just under a dollar (0.9986)..@CelsiusNetwork is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. Acting in the interest of our community...
STOCKS
Reason.com

Bitcoin Crashes to $21,000, Coinbase Lays Off 18 Percent of Work Force

Bitcoin is now trading at $21,000, down about $47,000 since last November when it neared $68,000. Prominent companies like crypto exchange Coinbase, after hiring aggressively all year, have turned to layoffs. Aiming to cut about 18 percent of the work force, Coinbase is basically undoing the hiring gains it made this year. Those laid off will receive at least 14 weeks of severance, with tenured employees receiving an additional two weeks for every year worked after the first.
STOCKS
Reuters

Bitcoin slides after crypto lender Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin tumbled on Monday after major U.S. cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing “extreme” conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere. The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below $1 trillion...
CURRENCIES
CNN

Layoffs are on the rise in the midst of crypto winter

Hao Jia was so convinced in the potential of cryptocurrencies that he passed up a job at a large tech firm, Oracle, to take another offer he received in early April to be a software engineer at one of the buzziest crypto startups, Coinbase.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Opening Bell: Everyone's losing on bitcoin

Bitcoin's all over the headlines, but for a very different reason than just a few months ago. Far fewer conversations today are about riding the token to the moon, since it's as close to Earth as it's been since December 2020. I'm Phil Rosen, and it'd be my pleasure to...
CURRENCIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy