A crypto winter or a meltdown? Recession fears and layoffs hit crypto currencies

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by almost 20% as part of a crash in the cryptocurrency market after a popular lender froze withdrawals and transfers.BTC fell 17.96% to 23,054.90 dollars over the space of 24 hours, and it has lost 26.29% of its value in seven days, according to CoinMarketCap.This trend can be seen across the cryptocurrency market, with the value of Ethereum (EHM) dropping by 20.52% in 24 hours to 1,215.44 dollars, and Tether (USDT) crashing by 0.03% to just under a dollar (0.9986)..@CelsiusNetwork is pausing all withdrawals, Swap, and transfers between accounts. Acting in the interest of our community...

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO