BLUFFTON — “They’re inviting you into the worst day of their lives when they call 911.”. This statement from Rick Skilliter, Assistant EMS Chief in Bluffton, Ohio, provides a glimpse of the volunteer staff’s responsibility and commitment to their community. That level of responsibility has increased over the past two years despite the limited staff. Previously averaging 350 to 360 EMS runs per year, there were 650 runs last year and the department is on track to reach 700 this year. In addition to the EMS calls, the fire department staff had 110 runs in 2021.

BLUFFTON, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO