ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

DACA is turning 10 years old, but the program's future is precarious

By Joel Rose
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Ten years after President Obama authorized DACA,...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

10 years later, DACA program for "Dreamers" remains in legal peril

Flavia Negrete was 15 years old and a junior in a Maryland high school when she and her mother watched President Barack Obama announce that his administration would offer work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants like her who had arrived in the U.S. as children."My mom is in the kitchen and she starts crying," said Negrete, who was born in Peru and came to the U.S. with her parents when she was 4. "At that point, I didn't understand how good it was for me until a day later I started reading more about the program."Ten years...
IMMIGRATION
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
7K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy