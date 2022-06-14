DACA is turning 10 years old, but the program's future is precarious

Flavia Negrete was 15 years old and a junior in a Maryland high school when she and her mother watched President Barack Obama announce that his administration would offer work permits and deportation relief to young unauthorized immigrants like her who had arrived in the U.S. as children."My mom is in the kitchen and she starts crying," said Negrete, who was born in Peru and came to the U.S. with her parents when she was 4. "At that point, I didn't understand how good it was for me until a day later I started reading more about the program."Ten years...

