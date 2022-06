MADELIA, Minn. — A new class of fawns will have eyes squarely on them as the tiny critters grow and make their way into the natural world. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wildlife crews spent the spring putting GPS collars on nearly 80 fawns in southern Minnesota. A contracted drone pilot locates the fawns, usually one to five days old, and helps a 3 or 4-person research team find them. The team gently captures the fawn and quickly measures its length, weight and overall health while slipping on a flexible GPS collar that expands as the deer grows. The entire process takes about four minutes, to minimize the stress on the young animal.

