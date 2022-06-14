10 Portland sandwich shops to visit this week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking to grab a bite during your lunch time this week? Portland has a variety of sandwich spots to choose from.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of locations for those wondering where to grab a bite rain or shine in the Rose City. Whether it’s turkey, veggie or Italian, these sandwich shops have options for everyone.

Below, you’ll find 10 sandwich shops in the Portland metro.

Along with sandwiches, the business also offers milkshakes and salads.

Locations:

222 S.W. Columbia St., Portland

802 S.W. 6th Ave., Portland

7000 N.E. Airport Way, Portland

Hours:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday (Columbia St.)

7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday Through Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (6th Ave.)

5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (Airport Way)

Contact:

503-444-3104 (Columbia St.)

971-202-5015 (6th Ave.)

971-230-0771 (Airport Way)

One of the shop’s sandwich specials includes salami and mozzarella with pickled pepper relish on a baguette.

Location: 911 S.W. 10th Ave., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact: 503-267-0994

The business describes itself as a “mom & pop” owned and operated sandwich shop, which opened in January of 2015.

Location: 22 N.W. 4th Ave., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday

Contact: 503-902-9428

The shop has five different breads for people to choose from: French, wheat, sourdough, Dutch crunch, gluten free.

Location: 1106 N.W. Hoyt St., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Contact: 971-339-9015

The business first opened its doors in 2013 and has been “feeding Portlanders sandwiches made from quality meats, vegetables and cheeses — all of which come on toasted Fleur de Lis ciabatta rolls.”

Location: 1711 S.E. Hawthorne Boulevard

Hours: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday through Tuesday; 12 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wednesday through Saturday

Contact: 503-236-8067

One of the shop’s featured sandwiches is the classic French dip, made with porcini-rubbed roast beef, horseradish cream and red wine au jus.

Location: 1025 S.W. Harvey Milk St., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday

Contact: 503-946-1799

The business’ menu includes the Godfather sandwich, which is made with genoa salami, prosciutto, capocollo, ham, mortadella, provolone cheese with the “works.”

Locations:

1126 S.E. Division St., Portland

307 N.W. 10th Ave., Portland

Hours:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., everyday (S.E. Division)

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday

Contact: No phone number listed on website or Google.

Your bagel options at the shop include plain, everything, sesame, and garlic.

Location: 1038 S.W. Harvey Milk St., Portland

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Sunday

Contact: 503-222-3354

On the menu, you’ll find the patty melt made with a double patty, Russian dressing, Swiss and American cheese with grilled onion.

Location: 609 S.E. Ankeny St., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday

Contact: 503-265-8710

According to the shop’s website, the business uses locally sourced ingredients along with smoked, brined, poached meats.

Location: 2137 E Burnside St., Portland

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., everyday

Contact: 503-477-4393

