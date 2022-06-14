ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven commissioners address sewer overflow problems

By Emma Riley
 4 days ago

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Sewer overflows are a problem in Lynn Haven and city leaders are working to stop the leaks.

During Tuesday’s commission meeting, they decided to move forward with a Sewer Overflow Correction Plan.

That will allow them to smoke test the sewer system.

Smoke testing will help the city identify where rain and stormwater are getting into the pipes and causing the backups.

Rails-To-Trails project closer to construction

Lynn Haven City Manager Vicki Gainer said that anytime there is a backup of stormwater, the sewer system overflows.

“When you do that smoke testing you will see where your holes are, your cracks are, and many of your pipes along with those areas and then you will be able to fix those. We will also see where residents are putting their gutter release into our sewer pipes,” Gainer said.

Panhandle Engineering will oversee the $42,000 project.

