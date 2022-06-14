Lansing Lugnuts' radio broadcaster takes on the big leagues

The Lansing Lugnuts can add another name to the list of people who are headed up to the big leagues, but this person is not a player.

It's actually the person who brings the game to life with his voice, Lansing radio broadcaster Jesse Goldberg-Strassler.

"It is such a joy to say, I am part of the team who's bringing A's baseball out there on the airwaves," Goldberg-Strassler said.

He's now in Boston. He joins Vince Controneo on the A's Cast for the Oakland Athletics three-game series at Fenway Park this week.

"The Oakland Athletics lead broadcaster Ken Korach is taking off some time over the course of the season. And the other A's broadcaster, Vince Cotroneo, had the idea of filling in those spots that Ken was taking off with members of the Oakland Athletics minor league system, the broadcast crew," Goldberg-Strassler said.

He got the call on April 6 and was shocked.

"From single A's, Alex Jensen the voice of the Stockton Ports has done some games. Bob Hards, the 31-year voice of the AA Midland Rockhounds, just called the A's series in Atlanta. And now, they've brought me up to call a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox," Goldberg-Strassler said. "I'd say it's much more akin to a dream than anything else."

Goldberg-Strassler has been with the Lansing Lugnuts since 2009. He has also been a voice for Michigan high school football games of the week and is the voice of Central Michigan University's women's basketball team.

"I think it's important to understand that baseball on the radio is special. It's really special to me to tell that story without the picture," Goldberg-Strassler said.

He credits his father for his love of baseball.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, WSYM, June 2022 Jesse Goldberg-Strassler and his son Alain at a Lugnuts game



"I was brought up with a love for baseball, going to games playing baseball, listening to it on the radio, watching it on TV and reading so many baseball books, so ever since I was very young was all about baseball," Goldberg-Strassler said.

He says he wanted to be a radio broadcaster because he listened to baseball on the radio.

"And that's all I do is just describe baseball on the radio. It makes me feel so good to see it's still valued and loved," Goldberg-Strassler said.

The Oakland Athletics take on the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

But don't worry, Goldberg-Strassler will be back in Lansing by the end of the week to rejoin the Lugnuts during their back-to-back, six-game homestands.

"The Lugnuts this week are home against Fort Wayne and the next week are home against Beloit. So Friday, I'll be back in calling Lugnuts baseball next to Adam Jackson," Goldberg-Strassler said.

