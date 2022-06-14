ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida lawmakers united to support gun control measures after the Parkland shooting

By Greg Allen
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 3 days ago

There's more hope today for an agreement on gun safety measures in Congress. The top Senate Republican, Mitch McConnell, says he intends to support a deal. These bipartisan talks echo a process Florida went through four years ago after shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. NPR's Greg Allen reports on...

