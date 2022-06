Filipino archivist Chuck Crisanto is in a race against time. He's racing to preserve records of human rights abuses during the rule of former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The Philippines was under martial law through much of the 1970s and '80s. Crisanto's team is trying to finish preserving the archives before Marcos' son takes office in two weeks out of fear that once that happens, history could be destroyed. Crisanto is executive director of the Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission, and he remembers the emotions his family and staff felt when they learned the Marcos family would soon return to power. And a warning - this conversation includes descriptions of violence and murder.

ASIA ・ 14 HOURS AGO