SUNNEI Unveils Additional SS22 Drop

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilan-based label SUNNEI has unveiled its final drop for the Spring/Summer 2022 season. SUNNEI’s latest drop is complete with an array of items from ready-to-wear garments to accessories, in addition to the brand’s debut beachwear collection. Drenched in shades...

How To Wear Bloomers, This Season’s Lingerie-Inspired — & Grandma-Approved — Trend

In Season 4, Episode 18 of the popular ‘90s television show Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s always stylish character, Rachel Green, unexpectedly meets her boyfriend’s parents wearing a lace-trimmed negligee intended for an intimate date night at home. She then spends the evening trying to pass her undergarments off as the “next big thing in fashion.” She wasn’t exactly wrong. Two decades later, donning lingerie-as-outerwear is not only quite common but it’s encouraged. Slip dresses have become a year-round style staple, while corsets, bustier tops, and girdle skirts make their rounds among the style set. Now, thanks to the industry’s penchant for nostalgia, there’s a new intimates-inspired trend on the docket that’s set to be everywhere in the next six months: bloomers.
APPAREL
Grand Seiko Drops Four Colorful Nature-Inspired US Exclusives

Grand Seiko has dropped four new US exclusives with colorful nature-inspired dials. The vivid blue and emerald green dial of the SBGK015 Ryūsendō takes its color from the underground lakes of the same name, while SBGK017 takes its anthracite shade and ‘arare’ texture from traditional ironware from Morioka.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TIGHTBOOTH Summer 2022 Furthers Its Relaxed Aesthetic

Osaka-based label TIGHTBOOTH is back for the Summer 2022 season with a new collection that furthers its relaxed aesthetic. The Japanese brand’s signature style has become synonymous with oversized silhouettes like balloon pants and loose-fitting shirts, and the new collection is no exception. This time around, bottoms crafted from cotton and denim fabrics come to life through vivid shades of crimson red, tangerine, plum, olive, brown and more. From wide-fitting shorts to tactical cargo styles, collection bottoms blend a variety of style notes. A pants highlight is a multicolored globe graphic washed in hues of pine green, beige and brown.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Nike Gives the Air Presto a Hypnotic Look

For , it’s been another year full of collaborations. Between working with brands like Off-White™, superstar musicians such as Travis Scott and various artists including Tom Sachs, the Swoosh continues to invite others to present new ideas. However, at the same time, Nike continues to bring its own designs to the table. Following an adored Hello Kitty collaboration, the Air Presto takes on yet another fresh colorway.
APPAREL
Pacifism Drops off Its New "Alma Mater" Collection for SS22

Rising London-based brand Pacifism - founded by British-born designer Talal Hizami - has launched its latest collection. Entitled “Alma Mater,” the label is focusing on presenting a collection that consists of both streetwear and modern elegance by using various elements of multidisciplinary wear as inspiration to create ready-to-wear styles.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Kaia Gerber Gives Red Halter Dress Modern Twists With Strappy Sandals at ‘Elvis’ Premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrities are pulling out all the stops for their looks during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. While we’ve seen a variation of form-fitting black gowns and embellished numbers, Kaia Gerber switched things up by today showcasing her take on the red statement dress. The model attended the “Elvis” premiere to support her boyfriend Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in the new film. Gerber wore a red halter neck dress by Celine. The...
CELEBRITIES
Megan Fox Poses in Disco Bralette, Dramatic Dresses & Sleek Heels for New Boohoo ‘Megan 2.0’ Collection Release

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Fox is growing her presence in the fashion world this season, thanks to her partnership with Boohoo. The actress and the UK-based fast fashion retailer have joined forces on a second sleek collection, which launches today. The collection encompasses a wide range of over 40 pieces, from chainmail sequin tops to cutout dresses and wide-leg denim, that aim to share Fox’s empowering views on fashion. It’s also size-inclusive, with pieces available in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Katie Holmes Wears Menswear-Inspired Outfit With Summer-Worthy Tote and Retro Sneakers in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes proved her penchant for effortlessly eclectic style while in New York City this week. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted strolling in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, wearing black jeans with an oversized white button-down shirt. The wardrobe staple featured an oversized fit and was covered in thin pink pinstripes; naturally, Holmes made it her own by tucking it asymmetrically into her waistband and unbuttoning the cuffs. The effortless duo was finished...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Keke Palmer Goes Galactic in Colorful Mesh Top With Sparkling Skirt & Neon Wrap-Around Heels at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer burst in color at the Los Angeles premiere of “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old actress plays Izzy Hawthorne in the “Toy Story” spinoff, which follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. The Disney Pixar movie also stars Chris Evans and will officially hit theaters on June 17. Palmer pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for the star-studded premiere. The “True Jackson, VP” alum stepped onto the scene in a multicolored mesh top. To turn...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tiffany Haddish Serves Sleek Style in Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit & Criss-Cross Stiletto Sandals at ‘Lightyear’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Haddish made a sleek style statement at the Los Angeles premiere of Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear” held at the El Captain Theatre on Wednesday night. The “Toy Story” spinoff follows Buzz Lightyear as he embarks on an intergalactic adventure with a group of ambitious recruits and his robot companion. Chris Evans and Keke Palmer also star in the film, which officially hits theaters on June 17. Haddish wore a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit to the star-studded affair. The garment was complete with long breezy sleeves, ruched detailing on the chest and balloon pants. The Emmy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kelly Clarkson Goes ’90s Grunge With The Chicks in Dark Floral Dress & Crystal-Trim Booties on Talk Show

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson went grungy for a special appearance by The Chicks on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday. The “Breakaway” singer wore a long-sleeved floral dress for the occasion, featuring an allover blue and amber floral print with a knee-length hem. This was layered over opaque black tights for a rebellious look, seemingly drawing inspiration from the 1990s. Completing her outfit were large gold hoop earrings and layered gold necklaces. The Chicks arrived in edgy attire themselves, with members Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer dressed in leather and biker-inspired ensembles finished with various...
CELEBRITIES
Boho Is Back—Shop Our Favorite Floaty Dresses Just in Time for Summer

Nothing signals carefree style quite like one of the best boho dresses. Beloved for its fluid silhouette and earthy color palette, this whimsical staple has transcended the trend category to become a perennial favorite. Just look at the fashion icons known for wearing them—Stevie Nicks, Anita Pallenberg, Janis Joplin, Bianca Jagger—all women who’ve set the bar high for expressive style. And while boho dresses are available all year round, designers have introduced countless riffs on this classic for the summer season.
APPAREL
Keke Palmer Shines Bright in Mirrored Pumps & Feather-Trimmed Dress at ‘Lightyear’ UK Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer took a chic approach to intergalactic style while arriving at the “Lightyear” United Kingdom premiere. The actress stars in the new Disney animated film alongside Chris Evans, Taika Waititi, James Brolin and Uzo Adoba. While arriving at the Cineworld Leicester Square with Evans and Waititi for the occasion, Palmer hit the red carpet in a strapless white dress. The sharp piece featured a slim-fitting bodice, as well as a hem covered in sprays of swirling feathers. Completing the “True Jackson, V.P.” star’s ensemble were delicate layered earrings and a large crystal bracelet. When it...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Megan Fox Debuts Sunny Coat-Dress & Matching Heels For Her New Collection With Boohoo

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. On June 7th, Megan Fox launched her new collaboration with e-retailer Boohoo. In response to the debut, she wore a lovely monochromatic look that felt ready for the summer season. In this campaign, she wore the premium satin trench coat in a pale orange. The fabric of the coat wasn’t heavy, easily suitable for a summer night where there’s a bit of wind. She tied the jacket and styled it to reveal a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Katie Holmes Steps Out in New York in Ultra-Normcore Sneakers and Socks

Click here to read the full article. Katie Holmes is on her way in moody colors for the summer. Spotted out in SoHo in New York on Friday, the actress wore a light dress and sneakers to create a casual and playful look, with darker shades at its root. Holmes wore a gray floral-print tiered summer dress with thin straps. The lightness of the fabric worked for the hotter temperatures, as does the dress’s loose tiered shape, which ends a little bit below her knees. The floral print across her dress blends in with the shaded color, the outline of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jonathan Cohen Brings His Signature Whimsical Floral Dresses to Amazon in Extended Sizes

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fans of Jonathan Cohen know the New York–based designer first and foremost for his strikingly colorful dresses covered in blooms. Of course, Cohen makes pants, knits, jumpsuits, and even suits—but the sensorial floral dresses have become key to his lexicon.
APPAREL
Model Falls on Runway & Struggles in Heels, What Happened Next Won the Night With Empowering Confidence

Click here to read the full article. Even models for the biggest names in fashion have their off days — but it’s how they recover that makes them complete professionals. For proof, look no further than one stunning model from the recent Law Roach x Herve Leger’s Resort 2023 runway. Though the high-fashion beauty struggled to strut in her Louboutin heels during the fashion showcase, she certainly kept her composure like a pro — and got the entire crowd on her side. @footwearnews We love the comeback at Law Roach x Hervé Leger’s runway show in LA tonight #fashion #runway...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Dickies x New York Sunshine Blend Art and Fashion With Debut Collaboration

For Dickies, workwear is its bread and butter. But with its debut collaboration with New York Sunshine, the Texas-based brand and John Margaritis fuse art and fashion. Titled ‘Sun-Dyed in Texas,’ the collaboration takes form in two parts. Set up in the summer of 2021, the first segment consists of two physical installations in Marfa, Texas that stood for six months. A stick-frame house and a series of billboards wrapped in Dickies signature twill fabric cast an eye-catching glow against the clear night sky. The second portion of the collaboration sees the limited-edition apparel collection crafted out of the weathered material from the Marfa installations.
MARFA, TX

