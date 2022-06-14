SUNNEI Unveils Additional SS22 Drop

In Season 4, Episode 18 of the popular ‘90s television show Friends, Jennifer Aniston’s always stylish character, Rachel Green, unexpectedly meets her boyfriend’s parents wearing a lace-trimmed negligee intended for an intimate date night at home. She then spends the evening trying to pass her undergarments off as the “next big thing in fashion.” She wasn’t exactly wrong. Two decades later, donning lingerie-as-outerwear is not only quite common but it’s encouraged. Slip dresses have become a year-round style staple, while corsets, bustier tops, and girdle skirts make their rounds among the style set. Now, thanks to the industry’s penchant for nostalgia, there’s a new intimates-inspired trend on the docket that’s set to be everywhere in the next six months: bloomers.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO