Batesville city leaders approve measure to improve driver safety

Single mothers in Arkansas told the Arkansas Women’s Commission access to capital and child care continues to be a barrier in their pursuit of a post secondary education. During a panel discussion Thursday in Mountain Home, several mothers told commissioners it can be difficult to care for their children while taking classes. Kayla Barnell, a single mother from Gassville who is trying to become a nurse, said with aging grandparents and a busy work schedule she has no choice but to seek child care services that are out of town.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO