A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.

