GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you do a search for what people are saying about their 401k's on Twitter, it's ugly. For example:. My #401k is now just a 401. I just got back from the grocery store-- the party size chip bags are getting so small, pretty soon they will only have one chip inside that you'll have to share with everyone at your my #401k crashed party.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO