ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Chris Hemsworth finds a rich groove in 'Spiderhead'

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zc4Z_0gAmo5i100

“Top Gun: Maverick” director Joseph Kosinski again had a plane in the air, only this time Chris Hemsworth was at the wheel.

They were shooting “Spiderhead,” a science-fiction prison thriller based on a George Saunders story, along the coast of Australia. The film is set almost entirely in a remote concrete fortress jutting out over the sea, but it opens with the arrival of a seaplane that was flown by Hemsworth with Kosinski lying in the back. The slow-moving, prop-engine plan was a far cry from the F-18 jets of Kosinski’s box-office smash.

“It was initially going to be the plane Tom Cruise did his work in,” Hemsworth jokes.

“Spiderhead,” which debuts Friday on Netflix, is in many ways the opposite of “Top Gun: Maverick” It’s a talky, interior film made during the pandemic that will be streaming in homes, not filling IMAX screens. But chief among its quirky pleasures is Hemsworth’s leading performance as the researcher who presides as a benevolent, '80s-yacht-rock-dancing tyrant over the Spiderhead Penitentiary and Research Center, cheerfully conducting experiments in which he drugs prisoners to chemically raise or lower their moods, appetites and verbal acuity.

For a performer who has only occasionally flashed his comic ability (hosting “Saturday Night Live," as the secretary in “Ghostbusters"), Hemsworth’s deft balancing act in “Spiderhead” showcases a range well beyond the MCU. Hemsworth, who recently began shooting George Miller's “Furiosa,” returns as Thor again in next month's “Thor: Love and Thunder," a franchise that has gradually loosened to adapt to its star's comic agility. And there are more action movies ("Extraction 2") on the way.

But without a fight scene or a special effect, “Spiderhead” may convey Hemsworth's powers better than anything before it.

“This was one of the most enjoyable experiences I’ve had,” Hemsworth said in a recent interview by video-conference from Australia. “Normally, these films, you string them out over three or four months. In this instance, due to my schedule, due to COVID restrictions and so on, it was compressed into a four-week period. Initially, we didn’t think it was possible.”

Aside from pandemic factors, “Spiderhead” is uniquely improbable considering its source material. Few have ever read a Saunders story and thought it would transfer seamlessly into a movie. But screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick developed the author's 2010 story “Escape From Spiderhead,” a farcical yet moving first-person account of a prisoner (played by Miles Teller in the film) undergoing lab tests. They greatly expanded the part played by Hemsworth, Dr. Steve Abnesti, who enthusiastically runs the facility with few rules and mysterious intentions. He's a little like the nicest Bond villain you've ever met.

Kosinski sent the script to Hemsworth hoping he’d respond to the role.

“In his performances, I always saw glimpses of a wide range of availabilities that maybe sometimes gets masked by the action films and his leading-man looks,” says Kosinski.

“There's a precision to his physicality that really lends itself to this role," the director adds. "He has this ability that I’ve seen in Tom (Cruise), as well, to really understand the frame and the lens and where to be in it. That’s something that not everybody has. He’s just really aware of the medium and how to use it effectively.”

In “Spiderhead," Hemsworth uses the exactitude and charisma he normally leans on in more conventional leading-man performances for darker, manipulative purposes.

“There was sort of a nervous energy underneath it, bubbling away, even in the stiller moments,” Hemsworth says. “I was trying to tap into that feeling when you’re about to break and you either laugh or cry, but you’re right on the tightrope. Whatever that feeling is, I wanted the character to be in it and hopefully give a sense of: Which way is he going to turn next? What’s going to be the next reaction?”

“Spiderhead” was shot largely in sequence on a sound stage, and Hemsworth seems visibly liberated by the lack of constraints — costume or otherwise — of the production.

“I’m so thankful for the films I’ve played but they didn’t give me the range and opportunity to explore in this way,” Hemsworth says.

The 38-year-old Hemsworth drew partly from CEOs and technocrats who exude a hyper-intelligent, obsessive focus, but who might, in their certainty of technology's potential, lack empathy. Still, the character's high-functioning narcissism isn't entirely alien to Hemsworth, either.

“There was a cheekiness to the character that reminded me of myself in school, allowing my thoughts to run ahead of one another, not really caring about what I’m doing or what I’m saying,” he says. “That enthusiasm and that excitement is me at my most inventive and creative. Catch me on a day when I’m exhausted and not in that space, then that’s not the character. But that part of me I wanted to be prominent.”

“Spiderhead" arrives between bigger blockbusters by both its director and star, on the heels of “Top Gun: Maverick” — a movie that has played savior to movie theaters — and the cusp of “Thor: Love and Thunder." Both are likely to rank among the biggest ticket sellers of the year. Kosinski, speaking as the “Maverick” grosses continued to roll in, is still getting his head around the film's success and, as he says, “just how many people are responding to a movie that was shot in a very traditional way, live-action, in camera.”

“This is the type of movie I grew up on,” Kosinski says.

But for both Hemsworth and Kosinski, the variation between projects, and the ability to go off and make a strange, hard-to-describe sci-fi film for a mass audience is part of the particular charm of “Spiderhead.” Kosinski last week set up his next project, a Formula One racing film starring Brad Pitt and Apple TV+, with plans for a wide exclusive theatrical release before streaming.

“It’s a very interesting hybrid. It kind of spans these two films that I just did,” says Kosinski. “Everyone’s trying to figure out: What does the future of cinema look like? We thought this was an interesting model to try.”

For Hemsworth, whose “Extraction” ranks as one of Netflix's most-watched films, “Spiderhead" was a deviation that only encouraged him when he readjusted back to bigger movies.

“Both service the other,” Hemsworth says. “Any time I venture out and do something different and then return back to, say, Thor, I find I have a different appreciation for the character and also a different opinion of it.”

———

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
George Miller
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Hemsworth and Portman argue over who’s mightier in new Thor 4 video

A new teaser spot for Mexican cinema chain Cinépolis has been released, which features Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman arguing over who is going to be mightier (meatier?) in Thor: Love and Thunder. The teaser opens with Hemsworth saying; “Hello Cinépolis fans! It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Recentl
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Lewis Pullman Is the Son of a Hollywood Legend

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to soar to new heights more than a week following its Memorial Day Weekend premiere. And while the nostalgia for the 1986 original combined with a captivating plot and explosive, adrenaline-pumping aerial shots have surely driven audiences to theaters, the film also boasts an impressive cast. At the forefront is Tom Cruise, paired with an appearance from “Top Gun” original star Val Kilmer. Other noteworthy features include Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Jon Hamm. However, “Top Gun: Maverick” star Lewis Pullman is the son of a Hollywood legend himself. That’s “A League of Their Own” actor Bill Pullman.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Calls Christian Bale's Gorr Performance "Really Scary"

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release their second film of the year with Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is taking a different approach to marketing the film. Before Love and Thunder released its first teaser trailer, the film held the record for the longest wait between when the film hits theaters and when the trailer was released. Now that the first full trailer has been released, we got the chance to see our first look at Christian Bale as the films villain Gorr the God Butcher. From what we've seen, Bale is delivering a very intimidating performance and it's a good juxtaposition to the comedic tone of the film. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were featured in a recent edition of D23 magazine (via The Direct) where they discussed Bale's frightening performance.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lightyear’: Chris Evans Couldn’t Help but Do a ‘Shameless Tim Allen Impression’ for ‘Toy Story’ Prequel

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans didn’t have to look to another galaxy for his take on “Toy Story” legend Buzz Lightyear. The “Captain America” star couldn’t help but harness the iconic Buzz Lightyear voice originated by Tim Allen in the animated franchise spanning back to 1995 when portraying the “real” astronaut Buzz in “Lightyear,” out June 17. “It’s tough,” Evans admitted to Variety on the red carpet for the film’s premiere. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To infinity and beyond,’ you just kind of do a shameless Tim Allen impression, because it’s intimidating.” Space...
MOVIES
The Independent

Top Gun: Maverick director shares biggest Tom Cruise obstacle he faced before making film

The director of Top Gun: Maverick has shared the main obstacle he faced while trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the film.Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on 2013 science fiction film Oblivion, saw promise in the sequel after reading the script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.Kosinski had to fly to Paris to pitch the film to Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time.Speaking about the encounter, Kosinski told Polygon: “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what,...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Jason Bateman withdraws from directing the movie Artemis over creative differences... after Apple paid $100 million-plus to purchase movie which stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Jason Bateman has left the film Artemis, which he was slated to direct, over creative differences. Deadline on Tuesday reported that the decision between Bateman and the film's production company These Pictures was an amicable one, and that the sides could work again if the right project was to arise.
MOVIES
ABC News

ABC News

697K+
Followers
159K+
Post
383M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy