The median homes sales price in the Lehigh Valley hit a record high in May. But other numbers indicate a cooling market

The median home sales price in the Lehigh Valley was a record $290,000 in May, but the latest numbers from the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors are showing a hot housing market may be starting to cool down.

“High home prices and a surge in mortgage interest rates are slowing buyer activity, and economists predict sales will continue to soften in the near future, but this may then put some much-needed downward pressure on home prices,” said Justin Porembo, CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, in a statement.

The numbers from the National Association of Realtors show existing home sales were down 2.4% from the previous month, while pending sales fell 3.9%. That means sales could continue to soften in the near future, which may force prices down.

When compared to May 2021, new listings decreased 0.9% to 994, while pending sales were down 2% over the year, to 854.

Inventory levels shrank 17.9% over the year to 660 units, but has been gradually increasing since February.

“While inventory is still low, the slowdown in sales has provided a much-needed lift to housing supply, with inventory actually starting to trend in a positive direction,” said GLVR President Howard Schaeffer in a statement.

Lehigh Valley homes were on the market an average of 16 days, up one day on average from May 2021.

The median sales price of $290,000 was an increase of 16% over the year. The previous record was $280,000, set in both March and April 2022.

By comparison, Realtor.com says the average median sales price in the U.S. rose to a record $447,000 in May, a 17.6% increase from last year. The report said that the median price has been on the uptick because of an increase in newly listed larger homes, and sellers not yet adjusting to market conditions.

Nationally, newly listed smaller homes, those up to 1,750 square feet, were down 1.6% over the year to 45.7%. Inventory of homes actively for sale on a typical day in May increased by 8% over the past year, the first time active inventory has grown since June 2019. This amounted to 38,000 more homes actively for sale on a typical day in May, compared to the previous year.

