Pima County, AZ

PCSD: Double homicide near Old Vail Road

By Bivian Contreras
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting that led to a double homicide near Old Vail Road and South Country Club Road.

The incident took place on the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane on June 12 around 7 a.m.

Two victims were found with obvious signs of trauma and were pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9.

Related
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigating crash near Swan, Sunrise in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a crash near Swan and Sunrise in the Tucson area Saturday, June 18. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it happened on Swan Road near Calle del Pantera. Traffic was delayed for several hours but the roadway was open again...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Golder Ranch Fire investigating house fire in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a large house fire in Oro Valley early Saturday morning. The Golder Ranch Fire District told KOLD News 13 that the fire was at a home in the Rancho Vistoso neighborhood. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run on 12th Avenue [Tucson, AZ]

Civilian Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on West Columbia Street. On May 29, a pedestrian crash occurred on South 12th Avenue and West Columbia Street. However, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. Furthermore, paramedics performed CPR before taking the victim to a nearby hospital for further treatment. Authorities...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

4 buildings at observatory in Arizona lost in wildfire

TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Four non-scientific buildings at the Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson have been lost in the Contreras wildfire, but early indications show other buildings on the property don’t appear to be damaged. Buell T. Jannuzi, who leads the Department of Astronomy at the University of Arizona, said the fire didn’t appear to have damaged the telescope and science buildings, though a closer examination of the site hadn’t yet been made due to safety concerns.
TUCSON, AZ
KTAR.com

Crews continue battle against Contreras wildfire in southern Arizona

PHOENIX — Fire crews continued work to contain a lightning-caused wildfire in southern Arizona on Saturday, authorities said. The Contreras Fire sparked June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountains about 60 miles southwest of Tucson. It has grown to 17,646 acres by Saturday afternoon, with no...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: I-19 reopen after fatal crash near Tubac

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fatal crash briefly closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 19 closed near Tubac, according to authorities. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the southbound lanes were closed due to a crash at milepost 20, and southbound traffic must exit at Barrio de Tubac.
TUBAC, AZ
Nationwide Report

33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo killed after a single-car crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)

33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo killed after a single-car crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 33-year-old Ignacio Rodriguez Robledo as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident late Monday near Silverlake Road in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place a little before 11:15 PM in the 1400 block of S. Freeway, on the east side of I-10 [...]
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Brian Bausch Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 10 [Tucson, AZ]

Traffic Accident near South Kino Parkway Left One Fatality. The accident took place on June 11th, along eastbound Interstate 10 near South Kino Parkway. Furthermore, according to reports, Bausch was driving a 2009 Dodge pickup hauling a horse trailer when a Suzuki vehicle attempted to merge from the Kino Parkway on-ramp.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

