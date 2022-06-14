PCSD: Double homicide near Old Vail Road

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a shooting that led to a double homicide near Old Vail Road and South Country Club Road.

The incident took place on the 9700 block of South Oak Canyon Lane on June 12 around 7 a.m.

Two victims were found with obvious signs of trauma and were pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, call 911 or 88-CRIME.

