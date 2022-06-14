ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barbour County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Bullock, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-14 09:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-14 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dale; Henry; Houston The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Dale County in southeastern Alabama Southwestern Henry County in southeastern Alabama Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Alabama * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 623 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Headland, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Headland, Dothan, Ozark, Midland City, Kinsey, Newton, Webb, Pinckard, Grimes, Newville, Napier Field, Hollis Dairy Road, Kirkland Crossroads, Mabson, Ewell, Headland Municipal A/P, Sylvan Grove, Blackwood, Bagwells Crossroads and Kelly Springs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy