ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Drunk, Disorderly Man In Wayne Turns Out To Be Connecticut Escapee

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DmEKL_0gAmndTZ00
Anthony Butler Photo Credit: MUGSHOT / WAYNE PD

A drunk and disorderly man stopped by Wayne police turned out to be a convicted purse snatcher who fled from custody in Connecticut, authorities said.

Responding to a report of an inebriated man yelling at people near the busy intersection of Berdan Avenue and Hamburg Turnpike, Sgt. Doug Itjen and Officers Dennis Sagvay and Rob Feeney found Anthony Butler, 42, of Norwich, CT.

“He was staggering, laughing and yelling out loud to passersby” while carrying three cans of beer and smelling of alcohol, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

A computer background check returned a warrant out of Newark and an alert for an escape from the Connecticut Department of Corrections, the captain said.

Butler apparently fled after being sentenced to nine months of incarceration for stealing one woman’s pursue and unsuccessfully trying to snatch another at Olde Mistick Village in Stonington, CT in February 2020.

Wayne police charged him with being a fugitive from justice and sent him to the Passaic County Jail to await extradition proceedings.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

FOUND: Missing Paramus Resident, 82, Reunited With Family

A Paramus man who'd gone missing was found safe, authorities said Saturday. Joseph Kelly Jr., 82, was reunited with his family. A police K-9 had joined the search for the missing Regis Court resident, who authorities said was last seen at 6:45 p.m. Friday. to sign up for Daily Voice's...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Drugs Or Alcohol Suspected In Dumont Rollover

A driver was hospitalized in custody after her SUV hit a tree and rolled over in Dumont. Police suspected the borough driver was under the influence when the crash occurred on Madison Avenue near Cooper Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Members of the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the...
DUMONT, NJ
Daily Voice

DWI Suspected In Dumont Rollover

A driver was hospitalized in custody after her SUV hit a tree and rolled over in Dumont.DWI was suspected in the Madison Avenue crash near Cooper Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.Members of the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the driver to Hackensack University Medical Center.Brookside T…
DUMONT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Newark, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
City
Stonington, CT
Stonington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Norwich, CT
State
Connecticut State
Wayne, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Charged With DUI After Crash In Darien

A man is accused of driving under the influence in Fairfield County after officers responded to a report of a seriously damaged vehicle. Officers began investigating a possible disabled motor vehicle in the area of Post Road and Ledge Road in Darien at about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

Shots Fired At Riverhead Home Twice In Four-Day Span, Police Say

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Long Island home twice in a four-day span. The latest incident in Riverhead happened around 2 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The Riverhead Police Department was called to respond to a residence located on Wilson Avenue, for a report of a disturbance involving multiple gunshots at the location.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Extradition#Berdan Avenue#Hamburg Turnpike#Ct
Daily Voice

Man Found Critically Injured In East Patchogue

Police are investigating the circumstances after a man was found critically injured on Long Island. Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call of a man found on the ground in East Patchogue in the parking lot of 770 Montauk Highway on July 17 at approximately 12 a.m. Friday, June 17.
EAST PATCHOGUE, NY
Daily Voice

Ex-Con Runs Out Of Gas, Gets 'Ride' From Lyndhurst Police

An ex-con with a lengthy rap sheet was walking with a gas can in the middle of the afternoon when a Lyndhurst police officer pulled up and asked where he was headed. Antwon Cooper, 43, of Hillside, NJ told Officer Matthew Giunta that his Hyundai Sonata had run out of gas just up the road.
Daily Voice

45 NJ Transit Passengers Escorted Off Train In Bayonne (PHOTOS)

Firefighters escorted 45 NJ Transit passengers off a train after wires fell on it Friday, June 17 in Bayonne, authorities said. The Hudson Bergen Line Rail train became disabled around 4:30 p.m. when wires fell on it just south of the 45th Street station, Bayonne Fire Chief Keith Weaver said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Woman, Teenage Boy Nabbed After Attempted Robbery Outside Valley Stream Walmart, Police Say

A woman and teenage boy have been charged in connection to an attempted robbery outside a Long Island Walmart. It happened on Friday, June 17 at 8:05 a.m. in Valley Stream. According to Nassau County Police Robbery Squad Detectives, a 47-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a 2016 Volkswagen in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 77 Green Acres Road.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Handcuffed Fugitive Who Jumped Into Passaic River Was Wanted Out Of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts

A suspect who nearly drowned after jumping into the Passaic River while handcuffed was wanted in both Pennsylvania and Massachusetts, authorities said. Juan Castano, 29, of New York was a passenger in a car driven by a Paterson resident that Hawthorne police stopped in response to a call late Tuesday afternoon of two suspicious-looking men peering over the barbed wire fence of the Citywide Towing impound lot in Hawthorne.
HAWTHORNE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
295K+
Followers
45K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy