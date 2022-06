The touchscreen is your primary means of control over your iPhone, and if it doesn't work, your phone doesn't work. However, while an unresponsive touchscreen — any touchscreen that either doesn't respond at all to your taps or that responds only occasionally — can be frustrating and alarming, there are a number of simple fixes you can try to get it up and running again. We run through them in this article, which explains how to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen. So, whether a simple restart or the nuclear option of contacting Apple is needed, here's how to fix an unresponsive iPhone touchscreen.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO