San Francisco 49ers training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

The San Francisco 49ers training camp 2022 is right around the corner as the team looks to contend for a Super Bowl title.

There’s a lot going on in Northern California leading up to camp. That includes the Jimmy Garoppolo situation and whether Trey Lance is ready to take over under center. The earlier trade request from star wide receiver Deebo Samuel as well as Nick Bosa’s potential record-breaking contract are two more storylines.

Below, we provide you with the 49ers’ training camp schedule and more information about the annual event in Santa Clara. We’ll also look at some major storylines heading in.

San Francisco 49ers training camp schedule

49ers training camp typically opens in late July. The first day of camp in Santa Clara last year was July 28. Camp itself broke on Thursday, Aug. 12. We’ll have more updates on San Francisco’s training camp schedule when details are released some time in mid-July.

San Francisco 49ers training camp location

1946-1954: Menlo College — Atherton, California

Menlo College — Atherton, California 1955-1967: St. Mary’s College — Moraga, California

St. Mary’s College — Moraga, California 1968-1975: UC-Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara, California

UC-Santa Barbara — Santa Barbara, California 1976-1978: San Jose State — San Jose, California

San Jose State — San Jose, California 1979-1980: University of Santa Clara — Santa Clara, California

University of Santa Clara — Santa Clara, California 1981-1997: Sierra College — Rocklin, California

Sierra College — Rocklin, California 1998-2002: University of the Pacific — Stockton, California

University of the Pacific — Stockton, California 2003-2013: San Francisco 49ers Training Facility — Santa Clara, California

San Francisco 49ers Training Facility — Santa Clara, California 2014-2022: SAP Performance Facility — Santa Clara, California

Can you go to San Francisco 49ers training camp?

Yes. Without a doubt. Typically, 10 practices during 49ers training camp are open to the general public. Since making the move to the SAP Performance Facility outside of Levi’s Stadium, some of these open practices have taken place in the stadium itself.

Tickets to the 49ers’ training camp practices are usually free and come via a first-come, first-serve basis. Parking is free as well. Arrive one hour early for those taking place at SAP and two hours early for sessions inside Levi’s Stadium.

Storylines for San Francisco 49ers training camp

Here are the top storylines and 49ers’ position battles to follow in training camp this summer.

Jimmy Garoppolo vs Trey Lance

There’s a darn good chance that Jimmy Garoppolo will be dealt ahead of training camp. Trade talks are expected to pick up once he’s able to resume throwing after shoulder surgery. If Garoppolo is still on the roster come late-July, it’s going to set up some major drama in Northern California for training camp.

San Francisco exhausted three first-round picks and change to draft Trey Lance No. 3 overall back in 2021. He’s being handed the keys to the kingdom. The presence of a Super Bowl quarterback at camp “behind” a 22-year-old signal caller simply wouldn’t be great for all involved parties.

There’s obviously questions about whether Lance is ready to take over a starting role for a contending team. Though, he did display flashes in replacing an injury-plagued Garoppolo last season.

Trey Lance stats (2021): 58% completion, 603 passing yards, 168 rushing yards, 6 total TD, 2 INT, 97.3 QB rating

There’s certainly some questions about Lance’s technique and ability to handle a pro-style offense heading into 49ers training camp. With that said, he’s seemingly displayed improvements from last summer.

As for Garoppolo, the off-season shoulder surgery he underwent coupled with injury concerns and a $26.95 million cap number for next season has led to a watered-down trade market. The hope is that something materializes before camp.

Slot wide receiver

It is somewhat surprising that San Francisco did not add a more notable-veteran presence at wide receiver during free agency. Instead, the team went bargain shopping with lesser-known players such as Ray-Ray McCloud, Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner.

There could be a main reason for this. Led by general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers’ brass could very well be sold on Jennings stepping up. His teammates like what they see, too.

“He’s a great route-runner. He knows how to work his leverage. He does what the coaches tell him to do. He’s just a gamer. Once he puts on the helmet and straps those shoes on, he’s a good player.” New 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward on Jauan Jennings

A seventh-round pick out of Tennessee back in 2020, Jennings saw his first regular-season action last year. He caught 24 passes for 282 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 63% of his targets.

Jennings’ primary competition to be San Francisco’s starting slot guy comes in the form of the aforementioned McCloud. The former Pittsburgh Steelers player led the NFL in both punt returns and punt return yards last season. Though, he did drop six of his 66 targets. Rookie third-round pick Danny Gray and Malik Turner could also figure into the conversation.

The Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa contract situations

If these two deals are not done by the time 49ers training camp opens, they’ll be the biggest storylines around the water-cooler. In particular, the Samuel situation will be something to watch.

A breakout performer during San Francisco’s run to the NFC Championship Game a season ago, Samuel requested a trade during the spring. While he did report for mandatory minicamp, said trade request reportedly still stands . Shanahan sounded a more optmistic tone earlier in June.

“Love our relationship with Deebo and hopefully that will help us be able to help us solve this contractually before we get to the season.” Kyle Shanahan on deebo samuel contract drama

As for Bosa, there’s been an expectation all a long that something will get done ahead of training camp. He took part in mandatory minicamp and has not been anywhere near as vocal about contract talks as Samuel. Both are obviously important when it comes to the 49ers’ goal of competing for a championship in 2022.

