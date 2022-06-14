ATP roundup: Top seed Casper Ruud upset in London

In his ATP Tour debut, British wild card Ryan Peniston stunned Norwegian Casper Ruud — the French Open runner-up and the top seed this week at The Queen’s Club — 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the first round of the Cinch Championships in London.

Peniston fired nine aces with just one double fault and won 46 of 59 first-service points (78 percent). Ruud bowed out despite saving nine of the 10 break points he faced.

American qualifier Sam Querrey took down fifth-seeded Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4. The only other seeded player in action Tuesday, Italian No. 2 Matteo Berrettini, had an easier time in defeating Great Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3.

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka needed three tiebreakers to outlast American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) in two hours and 48 minutes. Lucky loser Denis Kudla, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp also advanced.

Terra Wortmann Open

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece battled through three sets to defeat France’s Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round in Halle, Germany.

Tsitsipas arranged a showdown with Australian wild card Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16, as Kyrgios took down Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5.

No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 5 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia all needed three sets to advance as well. No. 7 seed Roberto Bautista Agut moved forward when his opponent, Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, retired in the second set.

–Field Level Media

