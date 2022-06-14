ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATP roundup: Top seed Casper Ruud upset in London

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

In his ATP Tour debut, British wild card Ryan Peniston stunned Norwegian Casper Ruud — the French Open runner-up and the top seed this week at The Queen’s Club — 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the first round of the Cinch Championships in London.

Peniston fired nine aces with just one double fault and won 46 of 59 first-service points (78 percent). Ruud bowed out despite saving nine of the 10 break points he faced.

American qualifier Sam Querrey took down fifth-seeded Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4. The only other seeded player in action Tuesday, Italian No. 2 Matteo Berrettini, had an easier time in defeating Great Britain’s Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3.

Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka needed three tiebreakers to outlast American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) in two hours and 48 minutes. Lucky loser Denis Kudla, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori and the Netherlands’ Botic van de Zandschulp also advanced.

Terra Wortmann Open

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece battled through three sets to defeat France’s Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round in Halle, Germany.

Tsitsipas arranged a showdown with Australian wild card Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16, as Kyrgios took down Germany’s Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5.

No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 5 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia all needed three sets to advance as well. No. 7 seed Roberto Bautista Agut moved forward when his opponent, Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics, retired in the second set.

–Field Level Media

Tennis World Usa

'If Rafael Nadal has a small chance, he will...', says top coach

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev played two exciting matches at the 2019 and 2020 ATP Finals. In the first, Nadal trailed 5-1 in the final set and fended off a match point in an impressive comeback. A year later, the Spaniard led 6-3, 6-4 against the Russian in the semi-final before failing to serve for victory and experiencing a 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 loss in two hours and 35 minutes.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Maria Sakkari speaks on facing Daria Kasatkina in Berlin

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari thought staying focused was the key behind her win over Daria Saville and added she expects another tough battle when she meets Daria Kasatkina in the Berlin quarterfinal. On Wednesday, second-seeded Sakkari overcame Sakkari 6-1 7-5 to progress into the Berlin quarterfinal. The two players...
TENNIS
Sportsnaut

