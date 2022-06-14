ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Tonya Whiten

Mrs. Tonya Whiten

Mrs. Tonya Whiten, age 58, of McDonough, GA passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Tonya was born in Douglasville, GA on June 4, 1964, a daughter of Frank Douglas Davis and Herlinda Hernandez Davis.

Tonya lived the greater part of her life in the Atlanta area where she was a retired paramedic with the Fulton County Fire Department. She enjoyed visiting the beach, watching movies, cooking and had a love for pigs.

Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Frank Douglas Davis.

Survivors include her daughter, Nikki Whiten; son, Justin Quick; seven grandchildren; six brothers and sisters: Anita Davis, Ronnie Davis, Gene Davis, Frankie Davis, Velda Graydon, and Marie Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Whiten will be cremated and the family will have a private memorial service.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Tonya Whiten.




