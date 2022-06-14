Mrs. Tonya Whiten

Mrs. Tonya Whiten, age 58, of McDonough, GA passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Tonya was born in Douglasville, GA on June 4, 1964, a daughter of Frank Douglas Davis and Herlinda Hernandez Davis.

Tonya lived the greater part of her life in the Atlanta area where she was a retired paramedic with the Fulton County Fire Department. She enjoyed visiting the beach, watching movies, cooking and had a love for pigs.

Tonya was preceded in death by her father, Frank Douglas Davis.

Survivors include her daughter, Nikki Whiten; son, Justin Quick; seven grandchildren; six brothers and sisters: Anita Davis, Ronnie Davis, Gene Davis, Frankie Davis, Velda Graydon, and Marie Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, Mrs. Whiten will be cremated and the family will have a private memorial service.

Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Tonya Whiten.







