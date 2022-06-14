No, a parachutist did not get stuck on the Garden State Parkway

SAN FRANCISCO -- An SUV speeding along Lombard Street crashed into a Muni bus at Fillmore Street Saturday morning, resulting in several pedestrian injuries, according to the San Francisco police.The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. and six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries according to a police spokesman.A suspect driver has been detained and an investigation is ongoing, the spokesman said.On social media, Eric Kingsbury, who said he witnessed the crash, said the driver was traveling westbound on Lombard when he crashed into a northbound 22-Fillmore bus."Multiple bus riders on the sidewalk bleeding, including a young child," Kingsbury tweeted.San Francisco police said emergency crews were on the scene and traffic delays were expected. The public is advised to consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.Police request anyone with information contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO