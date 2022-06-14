ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor releases Housing Our Neighbors blueprint to tackle affordable housing, homelessness

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams announced the ‘Housing Our Neighbors’ plan on Tuesday, which is a blueprint meant to tackle New York City’s affordable housing crisis.

Mayor Adams says the plan is meant to focus on the people, and that the ideas in the blueprint come from a large collection of voices. Mayor Adams says the plan was created with New Yorkers who experienced homelessness in mind, saying that his personal visits to encampments at the start of his term served as some inspiration.

“I’m not succumbing to the theory that people are living in a dignified way in a tent on our street with no restroom, no food, no place to take care of themselves,” said Mayor Adams. “And those that want to keep advocating for that, you keep advocating for that, I’m not advocating for that.”

The 90-page blueprint packet emphasizes five key housing pillars: Transforming the New York City Housing Authority, addressing homelessness & housing instability, creating and preserving affordable housing, improving the health & safety of New Yorkers and reducing administrative burden.

See the full blueprint here.

