Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County appoints judge to new County Court at Law No. 6 bench

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Montgomery...

kwhi.com

‘A LONG, DRAWN OUT NOTHING’; WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF FRUSTRATED AT TIME TAKEN TO OBTAIN JAIL GENERATOR

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is displeased with the lack of resolution in getting a permanent generator for the Washington County Sheriff’s facility and jail. The county has taken several steps since March 2021 to attempt to replace the jail’s old generator, which was described by county officials as a money sink to keep running, and at one point was deemed unfit to pass inspection after a check by the fire marshal. However, a long-term solution has not come to fruition, and the jail has been using a temporary generator since December 2021.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

ARREST MADE IN WOODLANDS TAX OFFICE HOAX BOMB

On June 8, 2022, the defendant, Cole Wesley Janik, entered the Montgomery County Tax Office with a large brown colored suitcase at 1520 Lake Front Circle located in The Woodlands, TX. Janik spoke with an employee and then later exited the b….
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County celebrates Juneteenth

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The nonprofit organization Good Brothers and Sisters of Montgomery County hosted its 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration Conroe’s MLK Park on First Street Saturday. The date of June 19, 1865, which was later shortened to “Juneteenth,” marks the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army general Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed a law that establishes Juneteenth as an official federal holiday. Visit https://www.facebook.com/gbgsofmoco for more about the organization and its Juneteenth event.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
kwhi.com

CHANGES TO CITY OF BRENHAM NOISE RULES IN THE WORKS

The City of Brenham is working toward setting uniform rules in a new noise nuisance ordinance. In a half-hour work session Thursday, the Brenham City Council gave staff feedback to use in reviewing and updating the city’s noise provisions. Legal and Legislative Services Manager Karen Stack said the goal...
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Splendora Shooting

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at about 11:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired at a residence in the 26600 block of Carol Lane in Splendora, Texas. Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a white male, later identified as Thomas Reed, with a laceration to his head. Deputies also learned the two other persons involved in the incident left the location, one on foot and one in a vehicle, with both descriptions provided to area law enforcement.
SPLENDORA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAFFIC IN GRIMES COUNTY HAMPERED BY MOVEMENT OF HUGE VESSEL

You may have received an alert about an upcoming 12-hour outage on Mon, Tues, or Wed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The actual outage is expected to last less than one hour. This brief outage is required to allow a 3rd party to move large equipment under the power lines that serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
#Politics Local
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
mocomotive.com

Woman sentenced for killing Conroe man on Texas 105 in DWI case

Earlier this month, a Conroe woman was sentenced for killing a pedestrian while driving intoxicated in 2018 after previously being convicted in the county of a DWI. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Woman-sentenced-for-killing-Conroe-man-on-Texas-17245588.php.
CONROE, TX
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Property values spike across The Woodlands area in 2022

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kwhi.com

BURN BANS ACTIVE IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES

As hot and dry conditions persist around the area, bans on outdoor burning are starting to pop up. Update @ 6:40 a.m. Thursday: On Wednesday, Grimes County passed a burn ban. Austin and Lee counties enacted burn bans on Monday. They join Fayette and Waller counties, who approved burn bans...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

SHOOTING NEAR GRANGERLAND

Just before 1 am Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting in the 10800 block of Los Cabos just off Crockett Martin just north of White Rock. A 27-year-old male was assaulted and shot multiple times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

