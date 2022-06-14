Montgomery County appoints judge to new County Court at Law No. 6 bench

SPLENDORA, TX — On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at about 11:15 PM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance in progress with shots fired at a residence in the 26600 block of Carol Lane in Splendora, Texas. Deputies arrived at the home and discovered a white male, later identified as Thomas Reed, with a laceration to his head. Deputies also learned the two other persons involved in the incident left the location, one on foot and one in a vehicle, with both descriptions provided to area law enforcement.
