NEWBERRY, S.C. — Police in Newberry are working to learn more about a suspected shooting reported on Wilson Road, Thursday. According to Chief Kevin Goodman, who shared a statement on the matter, the report came into his office suggesting that someone in a dark-colored vehicle had shot at a cream-colored vehicle it was following. The location was in the area of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and nearby Ronnie's Buffet and Grill.

1 DAY AGO