Fairfax County resident Juan G. Ward has been missing since May 25. His family reported him missing to the Fairfax County Police Department May 26. Ward is a federal employee who has worked at his job for about 12 years. His family knew for sure he had gone missing when his work called on May 26, saying he had missed an important meeting. He has two daughters, and missed his youngest daughter’s high school graduation a few days after going missing.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO