Amber Heard Mocked On Social Media For Her Weird 'Edward Scissorhands' Reference During 'Today' Interview

Two weeks have passed since Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation trial against Amber Heard , but the 36-year-old actress has continued to receive backlash.

Most recently, it's footage from her interview with Today that has some up in arms.

In the tell-all with Savannah Guthrie — which aired on Tuesday, June 14, and will continue on Wednesday, June 15, as well as that Friday in an extended format — the star discussed how her ex's lawyer accused her of staging "the role of a lifetime" with her claims.

Heard hit back and referenced Depp's flick Edward Scissorhands , responding, "Says the lawyer for the man who convinced the world he had scissors for fingers? I'm the performer?"

Continued, the mom-of-one, "I had listened to weeks of testimony insinuating that, or saying quite directly, that I’m a terrible actress. So I’m a bit confused how I could be both."

Her words rattled Depp diehards, who took to social media to poke fun.

"I don’t think she has a firm grip on reality," wrote one Twitter used. "She thinks we believe Edward scissorhands was REAL. lol." Another noted how the Aquaman star "uses Edward Scissorhands and Johnny Depp synonymously."

"Amber Heard went on live TV in an attempt to do damage control and said, dead seriously, that Johnny's lawyers convinced the world he was Edward Scissorhands/ had scissors for hands," tweeted a third person. "Being SPEECHLESS is an understatement. She thought she did something there??"

Elsewhere in the interview, Heard dished on how social media played a huge role in the trial, as she believes users portrayed the Pirates of the Caribbean in a much more favorable light.

"I don't care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don't presume the average person should know those things. And so I don't take it personally," she noted. "But even somebody who is sure I'm deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I'm lying, you still couldn't look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there's been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."

Heard's Today interview will continue on Wednesday, June 15, as well as on Dateline NBC , which airs on Friday, June 17 at 8 p.m. ET.