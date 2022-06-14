Marijuana trucks seized by sheriff’s office – but not because of illegal drug activity

Several marijuana trucks around New York City have been seized by the city sheriff’s office, but not over any illegal activity involving their marijuana products.

Instead, the city sheriff’s office told News 12 that the seizing of these trucks was for unpaid parking tickets, some that went as high as $500,000.

Eleven trucks in total were seized with over 1,000 tickets combined over multiple years.

First Deputy Sheriff Maureen Kokeas says the truck owners had multiple chances to pay off the tickets. She says the issue is not only monetary but for safety, though she did not specify what infractions these trucks committed.

“If they want their vehicles back, they need to pay off all their debt that’s in judgment,” said Kokeas. “Once we know the debt has been paid, we’ll give them a release and they’ll get their vehicles back.”