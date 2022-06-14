ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marijuana trucks seized by sheriff’s office – but not because of illegal drug activity

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
Several marijuana trucks around New York City have been seized by the city sheriff’s office, but not over any illegal activity involving their marijuana products.

Instead, the city sheriff’s office told News 12 that the seizing of these trucks was for unpaid parking tickets, some that went as high as $500,000.

Eleven trucks in total were seized with over 1,000 tickets combined over multiple years.

First Deputy Sheriff Maureen Kokeas says the truck owners had multiple chances to pay off the tickets. She says the issue is not only monetary but for safety, though she did not specify what infractions these trucks committed.

“If they want their vehicles back, they need to pay off all their debt that’s in judgment,” said Kokeas. “Once we know the debt has been paid, we’ll give them a release and they’ll get their vehicles back.”

Michael Reed
3d ago

can't they choose a not guilty plea against the pending tickets?... normally when somebody does that the fine is usually greatly reduced or even thrown out of court. doing that would substantially lower the fine amount totals..also if those were Wonder bread trucks they wouldn't have gotten towed.the police will harass these drivers to no end.watch.

DIN DDD
4d ago

they need to pay the fines and stop ignoring tickets what is all this nonsense

Jimmy Madison
3d ago

( for years of) so this was going on before marijuana was legal? then in my opinion they got what they deserved. pay your bills.

