ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

New restaurant Taco Darlin’ set to open next week

By Curtis Jackson
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235eGH_0gAml8Sp00

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly a decade, Tagan Gann has been dishing out local favorites like Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork Tacos, Kimchi Fries, and so much more on the corner of 8th and Indiana Ave but she said over the past few years there’s been an idea in the back of her head and says it was time to bring it to life.

“So this is the new Taco Darlin’. It’s located on Kell Boulevard in between Cheddars Scratch Kitchen and Back Porch Draft House,” Gann said.

Gann has been working around the clock remodeling the building that was the home to The Oyster Bar for years. She said although she loved being downtown, this new location could bring even more success.

“Of course, I’m going to miss my downtown, I love my downtown regulars. The beauty of it though is that a lot of them live over here, so maybe I saw a lot of them during the day for lunchtime, hopefully, I’ll get to see them and their families at night time,” Gann said.

RELATED: City of Wichita Falls allocates $250k for local nonprofit arts recovery

She said she’s still going to have the local favorites, but is focusing mainly on tacos, hence the name Taco Darlin’.

“Everything that you’ve come to love from Gypsy Kit has followed us over here to this location. We’ve just really focused on the tacos but we’ve added a lot more so we’re starting off with fourteen tacos on our menu,” Gann said.

And for those that are taco fanatics, she said she has the perfect menu item.

“You can come in and try every taco that’s on the menu. So we’ll have a taco platter that comes with fourteen tacos on it, there are no substitutions you have to get one of every taco but it’s a great thing for a big party of six or more to share and you get to try all of our tacos at one time,” Gann said.

Gann said the new location comes with a big plus for her restaurant.

“We’ve added a drive-thru so we will be able to accommodate your family-style meals to go, so those casseroles that made us through COVID and really is how we first originally started, those enchiladas are going to be available for you to pick up at any time in our drive-thru window,” Gann said.

And with the amount of community support Gann already has, she’s confident her place will be packed once doors open.

Taco Darlin’ will officially be open to the public on Tuesday, June 21. Doors open at 11 am and will close at 9 that night.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
newschannel6now.com

Preview: Kiowa Casino to host Heartburn Highway Festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel will host the Heartburn Highway Festival on Saturday, June 18. This weekend, the stars of the hit Broadway musical Million Dollar Quartet will be at Kiowa Casino to celebrate the music of Memphis and Sun Studios. “Guys like Elvis, Johnny Cash,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Cadence is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Cadence is a 10-week-old dog who is sweet, loving and just wants to cuddle. If you’re interested...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
State
Indiana State
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
newschannel6now.com

Celebrate Juneteenth at events across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Juneteenth celebrations are happening in cities across Texoma. Here’s all the information you need to know about the events, as well as how to celebrate the holiday. You can also check out and submit more events on our Community Calendar. 16th annual Juneteenth Bash...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF 10-year-old starts business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In the face of inflation and the other economic woes we’ve seen this past year, buying things you want seems nearly impossible, especially if you’re a 10-year-old kid like Braydii Munez of Wichita Falls. You see, Braydii is after a new virtual reality...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Z94

The All New ‘Warm Springs Casino’ Outside of Apache, OK. is Now Open!

The all-new Warm Springs Casino is now officially open! They held the grand opening ceremonies earlier this morning (06-15-22). The new casino is located just outside of Apache, OK. on the corner of Highway 62 and OK-9 at the Apache Wye'. It's a quick trip from Lawton, Fort Sill, about 30 miles away so you'll be there in 30 minutes tops. Our very own Jeri Anderson made the journey to be a part of the grand opening earlier today.
APACHE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Tacos#Restaurant Info#Taco Day#Food Drink#Kimchi Fries#The Oyster Bar
newschannel6now.com

WFFD fights fire at LaDonna Place Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department extinguished a fire at the LaDonna Place Apartments on Friday. WFFD officials said the fire started in the kitchen near the stove area. The fire reportedly stayed contained to that bottom floor unit and there were no injuries reported at the scene.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

City of Wichita Falls celebrates completion of new transit facility

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Wichita Falls hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for the new transit system administrative and maintenance facility. The new 28,000 square foot facility will house the Wichita Falls Transit System, “Falls Ride,” SHARP Lines Rural Transportation, the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Chapter 41 DAV offices.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Crime Stoppers holds annual golf tournament fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Crime Stoppers program has led to hundreds of arrests, but it’s not easy to fund, which is why the annual Crime Stoppers Golf Tournament is crucial. There were some familiar faces on the course Friday, including Zach Verdea, Michael Bohling, Jaron Spor and MJ Baird. Several cash prizes could also […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kswo.com

LPD dive team dispatched to Robinson’s Landing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department’s Dive team had to be dispatched to Robinson’s Landing on the northside of Lake Lawtonka this morning after a truck and trailer rolled into the lake. According to LPD Lakes Division, nobody was in the truck at one point, while...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

How to save money at the gas pump

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Gas prices have almost doubled in Wichita Falls since last year, and Texoma is feeling the strain. News Channel 6 Chief Photojournalist Joseph Saint took a closer look at how we can all save a few bucks at the pump. Wichita Falls is currently paying...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances could return Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 99 with partly cloudy skies. We may see a stray shower or two across the area, however, the probability is very low. Thankfully the wind will calm down some. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday night, we will have a low of 72 with mostly clear skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Isolated storms will be possible Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 101 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 74 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 96 with mostly sunny skies. We may see a stray shower or two however, rain chances are at 20%. Saturday night, we will have a low of 74 with partly cloudy skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week June 17, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy